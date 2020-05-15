Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Orpheus’ master plan unfolds, Maggie faces danger, and there’s hope for Abigail

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease more plans, secrets, and shocking news will take over Salem.

Orpheus’ (George DelHoyo) secrets and plans are coming to light. The impact of what the villain has mustered up will change the past, present, and future for his enemies.

Danger is lurking for Maggie, Abigail, and Gabi

There is danger lurking for three Salem women, and all roads lead back to Orpheus.

Prison life for Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) becomes anything but easy. As trouble mounts, Xander (Paul Telfer) rushes to the prison to save her. Days spoilers don’t share details, but it likely has to do with Maggie killing her granddaughter in the Mother’s Day accident last year.

Gabi (Camila Banus) finds herself on the wrong side of the law again. Lani (Sal Stowers) happily arrests Gabi. The question is, what did she do this time?

Jake (Brandon Barash) is fed up with her antics, especially since she tried to stab him with Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) serum. He did threaten to have her arrested if she didn’t leave him alone.

Speaking of Dr. Rolf, he had a plan for Gabi when he gave her the syringe. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) took it to the hospital to be analyzed. It is a safe bet the needle was full of the same poison that is making Abigail (Kate Mansi) hallucinate.

Chad (Billy Flynn) has been saying since day one that Gabi poisoned Abigail. Dr. Rolf’s mystery serum could be just the proof Chad needed.

Whatever happens with Gabi, there is good news for Abigail. Her husband finds a possible treatment for her hallucinations. The show is setting up for Kate Mansi’s exit, so chances are Abigail will seek help outside of Salem.

The wrath of Orpheus has a far reach

The fate of David is revealed, when a decision in his custody battle is rendered. Will Zoey (Alyshia Ochse) or Rafe (Galen Gering) be granted custody of the little boy?

It doesn’t matter because Orpheus has his own plan for his grandson. The plan does not include his daughter or the police commissioner.

Evan (Brock Kelly) was just convicted of killing Jordan (Chrishell Stause). The character will leave town after learning David’s fate. However, fans should not assume he is headed back to prison. Does anyone think Orpheus is going to let his son sit in jail?

Zoey proves the apple doesn’t fall from the tree. She spilled one family secret to Rafe, but she is keeping another bombshell from him. The commissioner should be very cautious when it comes to trusting her.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) has some unbelievable news for Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Justin (Wally Kurth). There is speculation that Adrienne (Judy Evans) is somehow still alive. Is there another layer to the Mother’s Day crash?

There is one person who becomes privy to Orpheus’ plan, and that is John (Drake Hogestyn). Orpheus is more than happy to tell John what he is up to because John can’t tell anyone. Oh yes, John is in trouble!

It is going to be a jaw-dropping week on the hit daytime drama. Make sure not to miss a second of the juicy entertainment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.