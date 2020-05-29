Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Danger for Gabi, Claire is back, and Lani fears the worst

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease danger, fears, and a highly anticipated return that will lead to several characters returning to Salem.

This week Days focused on love. Next week, it is back to the good old-fashioned daytime drama that has kept fans tuning in for decades.

Jake spells trouble for Ben and Gabi

Jake’s (Brandon Barash) past is slowly starting to catch up to him. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has already found himself on the receiving end of messages intended for Jake. The mechanic finally opens up to Ben about his past, but it could be too little too late.

Gabi (Camila Banus) is kidnapped. Many people dislike Gabi, even a few who want to see her harmed. However, it is Jake who puts Gabi in danger this time around. Jake informs Ben and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) that Gabi has been kidnapped by the people who are after him. The dire situation forces Jake to reach out to his bad girl ex-girlfriend to make it all stop.

Will Gabi being kidnapped prompt Jake to spill his past secrets to her or keep her in the dark even more?

Not all surprises are good ones

Eli (Lamon Archey) is over the moon that Lani (Sal Stowers) is pregnant. She, on the other hand, is not so thrilled. Lani can’t help but be reminded of the baby she lost. The fear of having history repeat itself takes over.

Lani’s mixed feelings about the pregnancy linger for quite a while. Her struggle impacts her relationship with Eli and the happy future they planned together.

A drunk Steve (Stephen Nichols) is tempted to tell Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) how he truly feels about her. Patch wants his sweetness back, but he also sees Justin (Wally Kurth) propose to Kayla. The proposal changes everything for Steve, and not in the way fans are expecting.

Claire (Olivia Claire Keegan) reaches out to grandma Marlena (Deidre Hall) for help getting out of Bayview. The pleas don’t fall on deaf ears. However, Marlena isn’t going to help Claire be released without her parent’s knowledge.

Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) show up in Salem later this summer. That means fans can look forward to more Claire drama. Is she sincere about wanting to make amends with Ciara?

Fans are in for one wild week on Days of our Lives. Make sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the exciting drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.