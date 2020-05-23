Days of our Lives spoilers: Eric proposes, Steve fights for Kayla, Lani and Eli receive shocking news

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC soap opera tease it is a week full of love.

Dreams come true for some couples, while some shocking revelations and discoveries will shake up the lives of other couples. Love is the focus of the hit daytime drama with some romantic moments and declarations that will leave viewers moved to tears.

Steve makes a decision about Kayla

After dealing with all the Orpheus (George DelHoyo) drama Steve (Stephen Nichols) decides he wants Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) back. Once John (Drake Hogestyn) is safe and sound, his old pal Patch lets John know his intentions with Kayla.

The recent chain of events leaves Steve determined to win back his sweetness. His timing could not be worse either. Days spoilers tease Justin (Wally Kurth) plans on asking Kayla to marry him.

Kayla is going to have to choose between her past and her present. This time, Steve is not going to walk away and will pull out all the stops to win back his true love.

The wait is finally over for Nicole

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) has been waiting for most of her life to marry Eric (Greg Vaughan). Finally, the wait is over. Eric pops the question, in a romantic moment that leaves Nicole in tears.

The couple has been through the wringer recently. Eric and Nicole deserve a happy moment.

Viewers know the road to the wedding is probably not going to be smooth sailing for Nicole and Eric. They can’t seem to catch a break.

Life-changing news for Lani and Eli

Days of our spoilers have revealed Eric isn’t the only one who puts a ring on it this week. Eli (Lamon Archey) asks Lani (Sal Stowers) to be his wife again. Their last trip down the aisle didn’t go too well, and some shocking news could alter their plans this time around.

After he pops the question, Lani realizes she might be pregnant. She then takes a pregnancy test with her fiancé. Fans know these two already lost one child. Lani being pregnant, will not only change their wedding but also bring up memories of their stillborn son.

It is a safe bet that Lani is pregnant. Eli and Lani need some drama to wreak havoc on their newfound happiness. Worry and concerns over the possibility of losing another child will certainly bring the conflict.

Oh, what a week it is going to be in Salem. Love is taking over, and viewers are not going to want to miss a second of the romance. Make sure to tune into the soap opera daily to see what unfolds.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.