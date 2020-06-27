Days of our Lives spoilers: Mayhem erupts at Eli and Lani’s wedding

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC daytime drama is full of fireworks, and not because of the Fourth of July holiday.

The first wedding in July is here. Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) are up, but in true soap opera fashion, it won’t go smoothly.

An intimate affair

Unlike their first wedding, Eli and Lani are holding an intimate affair for family only.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Eli’s mom, Valerie (Vanessa Williams) is there to see if her son will finally get married. The wedding is Eli’s third in less than two years.

Lani’s mom, Tamara (Marilyn McCoo) is also in town for the festivities. Abe (James Reynolds) walks his daughter down the aisle as Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) looks on proudly. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) showed up this week to surprise her friend, but will she stick around for the wedding?

Marlena (Deidre Hall) officiates the beautiful wedding that features Lani and Eli sharing heartfelt wedding vows. It is a special moment that doesn’t last very long.

A ceremony full of fireworks

As Eli and Lani are preparing to say their vows, a surprise visitor sends wedding guests into chaos. Lani is forced to help stabilize what becomes a dangerous situation.

The preview video makes it pretty clear whoever shows up at the wedding is not a welcome guest. Of course, the first person that comes to mind is Gabi (Camila Banus). Days spoilers tease she learns her fate this week and likely won’t be sent to prison.

However, Gabi is too obvious. Plus, she was the reason Eli and Lani’s first wedding was ruined. Gabi wouldn’t earn the reaction from the guests that are featured in the preview video, either.

One safe bet for the wedding crasher is Vivian (Louise Sorel), who returns to town this week. She has a vendetta against Lani for shooting her son Stefan (Brandon Barash). Fans know Vivian is a loose cannon. There is no question she would show up at the wedding waving around a gun or something like that.

Vivian ends up at the Salem PD by the end of the week. While she is still wanted for burying Kate (Lauren Koslow), it could be her surprise appearance at Lani and Eli’s wedding that gets her captured.

Whoever the crazy wedding guest is, the person doesn’t spoil the event. Fans will finally get to see Eli and Lani become husband and wife. The newlyweds enjoy a romantic wedding night to celebrate becoming husband and wife.

Fireworks are going to explode on Days this week. Make sure to tune in daily.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.