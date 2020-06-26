Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease two characters return, chaos, and a verdict that will change lives.

The daytime drama is kicking off the July wedding month with a bang next week. Plus, fan favorites are back in Salem as the summer of returns keeps going strong.

Two villains are back

Brady (Eric Martsolf) gets his wish of being reunited with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and their daughter Rachel. Viewers watched this week as Victor (John Aniston) tried to have the charges against Kristen dropped in an attempt to make amends with his grandson.

Their chat with Eli (Lamon Archey) didn’t get the charges dropped. However, a new development allows Brady to be with his family. Will it be enough for him to forgive his grandfather?

Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) resurfaces in Salem, putting her smack dab in the middle of a couple of storylines. Viewers first see Vivian at the Salem PD, which is never a good thing. There has been speculation Vivian was working with Dr. Rolf (William Utay) to set up Gabi (Camila Banus) for drugging Abigail (Kate Mansi).

Speaking of Gabi, a verdict is reached in her case, and she could be going back to prison. However, with Vivian’s return, all signs point to Gabi being acquitted.

Jake (Brandon Barash) is shaken up after he encounters Vivian for the first time. She, too, is shocked by the resemblance between the mechanic and her presumed-dead son Stefan.

Vivian is good at putting on an act, though. She could be faking shock to hide the fact she knows Jake is her son.

By the end of the week, Jake and Gabi learn the results of the DNA test she did. Fans know, though, DNA tests are faked all the time in Salem, so the results may not stick.

Weddings in chaos

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli’s second wedding begins to look a lot like their first one. Chaos erupts as the couple prepares to say their vows. The bride had concerns leading up to the big day, and it appears she was right to be worried.

Just because the wedding hits a snag doesn’t mean Eli and Lani won’t end up married. It would be pretty cruel of the writers to make Lani pregnant and then not have them get married again.

It is a soap opera, though, so anything is possible.

Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) is put in the hot seat when Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) wedding dress is damaged. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara confront Claire, who puts on her best game face.

July sweeps starts next week, and the NBC soap opera is pulling out all the stops. The weddings begin, as does the drama, excitement, and stunning revelations.

Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.