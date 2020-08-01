The Young and the Restless preview for next week: OMG shocking moments

The Young and the Restless preview for upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap opera show fans will be shocked.

CBS is giving fans another exciting week of classic episodes to entertain them until new shows hit the airwaves. It shouldn’t be too much longer for new episodes, but viewers will enjoy another dose of Genoa City nostalgia until then.

The hit soap opera is digging deep into the vault and going back to 1986 to feature those moments that have made viewers jaws drop.

What episodes will air in OMG shocking moments week?

Monday, August 3, kicks off the week with an episode that features Paul (Doug Davidson) learning Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) submitted him for a nude centerfold contest. Paul learns of Lauren’s actions after his mom, Mary (Carolyn Conwell), confronts him about the nude photo. The episode first aired on December 4, 1986.

Tuesday, August 4, is an episode that focuses on a classic Lauren and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) showdown. Sheila spills the truth about the baby switch to Lauren. There is a knock-down, drag-out fight that ends with a farmhouse on fire, putting Sheila, her mother Molly (Marilyn Alex), and Lauren’s lives in danger. It originally aired on May 15, 1992.