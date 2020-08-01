The Young and the Restless preview for next week: OMG shocking moments

The Young and the Restless preview for upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap opera show fans will be shocked.
CBS is giving fans another exciting week of classic episodes to entertain them until new shows hit the airwaves. It shouldn’t be too much longer for new episodes, but viewers will enjoy another dose of Genoa City nostalgia until then.
The hit soap opera is digging deep into the vault and going back to 1986 to feature those moments that have made viewers jaws drop.
What episodes will air in OMG shocking moments week?
Monday, August 3, kicks off the week with an episode that features Paul (Doug Davidson) learning Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) submitted him for a nude centerfold contest. Paul learns of Lauren’s actions after his mom, Mary (Carolyn Conwell), confronts him about the nude photo. The episode first aired on December 4, 1986.
Tuesday, August 4, is an episode that focuses on a classic Lauren and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) showdown. Sheila spills the truth about the baby switch to Lauren. There is a knock-down, drag-out fight that ends with a farmhouse on fire, putting Sheila, her mother Molly (Marilyn Alex), and Lauren’s lives in danger. It originally aired on May 15, 1992.
Wednesday, August 5, viewers will watch as Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) search for the truth about Cameron’s (Linden Ashby) body. Larry Warton (David “Shark” Fralick) claims to have dumped the body in a sewer, but the women are unsure what to believe. The episode dropped on April 16, 2004.
Thursday, August 6, features the truth bomb over Lily’s (Christel Khalil) paternity. She demands her mom, Drucilla (Victoria Rowell), and Malcolm Winters (Shemar Moore) tell her who is her real father in an episode that first aired on March 1, 2005.
Friday, August 7, rounds out the week with an episode full of several shocking moments. First, Neil (Kristoff St. John) confronts his birth mother, Lucinda (Nichelle Nichols) about the past. Second, Nick (Josh Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) are shocked to see the cabin where Adam (then played by Justin Hartley) is waiting for her explode. The episode initially aired on September 1, 2016.
When will new episodes of Y&R air?
Now that it has been confirmed The Young and the Restless is back in production, fans are anxiously waiting for new episodes. CBS has not released a date yet for when new material will air.
However, if the network follows the same format as The Bold and the Beautiful, fans can expect new episodes on air by mid to late August. That means in less than a month, viewers will hopefully be saying goodbye to classic shows and hello to new ones.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on NBC.