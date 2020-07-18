The Young and the Restless preview: Fan-favorite moments week

The Young and the Restless preview for upcoming episodes of the CBS daytime drama shows fans are in for a real treat.

CBS continues to dig deep to entertain viewers with classic episodes until new shows return. Up next is an entire week devoted to fan-favorite moments, including the first episodes of the hit soap opera.

Oh yes, it is a week dedicated to the fans that keep tuning in day after day to see what is going down in Genoa City.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

What episodes will air during fan-favorite moments week?

Monday, July 20, will feature the first two 30-minute episodes of Y&R featuring the mysterious Brad Elliot arriving in town. Plus, fans meet the legendary Brooks and Foster families for the first time. The episodes premiered on March 26 and 27 in 1973.

On Tuesday, July 21, viewers will relive a historic moment. Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) sees the results of her facelift, which was Jeanne getting a facelift on live television. Cricket (Lauralee Bell) begins modeling for Jabot. It was the first-ever televised facelift and it initially aired on March 28, 1984.