The Young and the Restless preview: Fan-favorite moments week

The Young and the Restless preview for upcoming episodes of the CBS daytime drama shows fans are in for a real treat.
CBS continues to dig deep to entertain viewers with classic episodes until new shows return. Up next is an entire week devoted to fan-favorite moments, including the first episodes of the hit soap opera.
Oh yes, it is a week dedicated to the fans that keep tuning in day after day to see what is going down in Genoa City.
What episodes will air during fan-favorite moments week?
Monday, July 20, will feature the first two 30-minute episodes of Y&R featuring the mysterious Brad Elliot arriving in town. Plus, fans meet the legendary Brooks and Foster families for the first time. The episodes premiered on March 26 and 27 in 1973.
On Tuesday, July 21, viewers will relive a historic moment. Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) sees the results of her facelift, which was Jeanne getting a facelift on live television. Cricket (Lauralee Bell) begins modeling for Jabot. It was the first-ever televised facelift and it initially aired on March 28, 1984.
- Are you sad about Celebrity Big Brother 2020 getting canceled?
- Why did Elena leave?
- What’s your favorite memory of Delia?
Hump day, Wednesday, July 22, newlyweds Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Dru (Victoria Rowell) celebrate their marriage with family and friends. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) makes a revenge plan in an episode that first dropped on March 12, 1993.
Thursday, July 23, Katy Perry makes her The Young and the Restless debut in style befitting the singing sensation. She steals the show at Restless Style. The episode premiered on June 2, 2008,
Ending the week on Friday, July 24, Neil uses Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) wedding in an episode that first aired on August 14, 2015.
When will new episodes air?
Y&R resumed production this past week after four months of being shut down. Now the question on fans’ minds is when new episodes will start airing on CBS.
There is some good news for fans. The wait is almost over. While the network has not released a date new episode will return, it will likely be mid-August. The show has previously shot episodes four to six weeks in advance of airing.
So, barring any issues, that means fans have less than a month to wait for new episodes. It is also the format The Bold and the Beautiful used. The CBS show began production in June, and new episodes are back next week.
In the meantime, viewers can continue to take a trip down memory lane each week with classic episodes. Next, up is fan-favorite moments that are not going to want to be missed.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.