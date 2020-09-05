The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon helps Amanda and Sharon gets a cancer update

The Young and the Restless spoilers for upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera show shocking news that will leave the people of Genoa City stunned.

Two women’s lives are forever changed next week, and it will impact everyone that they love. Family and cancer are the names of the game on the daytime drama.

The results are in

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is the first to see an envelope from Sharon’s (Sharon Case) oncologist with an update on her health. Based on the look on Rey’s face in the preview video, it is not good news.

Sharon has been focused on helping Adam (Mark Grossman) deal with his childhood trauma. Her family has been deeply concerned that Sharon is stretching herself too thin. Sharon’s number one priority should be her health, but it is not.

Another reason it appears Sharon gets bad news is that Rey sends Nick (Joshua Morrow) a message. The look on Nick’s face is a dead giveaway to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and fans, something is wrong.