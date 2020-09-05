The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon helps Amanda and Sharon gets a cancer update

The Young and the Restless spoilers for upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera show shocking news that will leave the people of Genoa City stunned.
Two women’s lives are forever changed next week, and it will impact everyone that they love. Family and cancer are the names of the game on the daytime drama.
The results are in
Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is the first to see an envelope from Sharon’s (Sharon Case) oncologist with an update on her health. Based on the look on Rey’s face in the preview video, it is not good news.
Sharon has been focused on helping Adam (Mark Grossman) deal with his childhood trauma. Her family has been deeply concerned that Sharon is stretching herself too thin. Sharon’s number one priority should be her health, but it is not.
Another reason it appears Sharon gets bad news is that Rey sends Nick (Joshua Morrow) a message. The look on Nick’s face is a dead giveaway to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and fans, something is wrong.
Discovering the truth
After a lot of thinking, Devon (Bryton James) decides to help Amanda (Mishael Morgan) confirm she is Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) long-lost twin sister. Devon informs Nate (Sean Dominic) that he believes Hilary would want him to give Nate the DNA to run the test.
Devon hands his cousin an old box that belonged to Hilary. In it is everything Nate will need to prove there is a connection between Amanda and Hilary. Although Devon knows what he is doing is right, he is struggling. There has been a lot of talk about his dead wife and it is stirring up a lot of emotions for him.
Things won’t get any easier for Devon once the DNA test proves the family connection either. It was challenging enough for Devon to accept Amanda’s resemblance to Hilary.
Elena (Brytni Sarpy) looks a bit worried in the preview video footage too. There is no question Amanda being Hilary’s sister, will impact Elena’s relationship with Devon. So far, they have been the epitome of a happy couple, but the duo is headed for a rough patch.
Nate is the one who got the DNA ball rolling, but that doesn’t mean it is easy for him either. He and Amanda were connecting, after all.
Oh yes, the next week on the hit CBS daytime drama is shaping up to be one full of unexpected news. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed!
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.