The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victoria plots, Chelsea is unhinged, and Victor’s bad move

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease big plans, risky moves, and lives unraveling.

Fans can expect a full week of new episodes of the daytime drama. Y&R is brand new on Monday, September 7, despite the Labor Day holiday. The ladies of Genoa City are taking control, while the men are focused on placing blame and taking risks next week.

Making moves and demanding answers

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is a woman on a mission to prove she is not to be messed with by anyone. She hides something from Billy (Jason Thompson) to make a statement.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Then Victoria makes a power move that shocks her brother Nick (Joshua Morrow) because of her ruthlessness. Yep, she is quickly turning into the female version of her father.

Another woman standing her ground is Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), who gets backed into a corner thanks to all the drama surrounding Adam (Mark Grossman). The stress is getting to Chelsea, causing her to become unhinged. She demands answers from Sharon (Sharon Case) and Adam regarding their relationship.