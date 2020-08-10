The Young and the Restless spoilers: Melissa Claire Egan teases what is next for Chelsea and Adam

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan is teasing what the future holds for her alter ego Chelsea and Adam (Mark Grossman).
Fans have been waiting months for new episodes of the hit CBS soap opera. While the classic episodes were a nice trip down memory lane, viewers are ready to get back to present-day life in Genoa City.
The cast of the daytime drama was also eager to get back to work. However, life on the CBS set is quite different than it was in March before production was shut down.
The fallout of the Kansas secret
Adam is reeling from learning he, not Victor (Eric Braeden), killed A.J. Montalvo. Spoilers for The Young and the Restless spill that Adam is in denial and tries to prove Victor is lying. Plus, Chelsea teams up with Victor to help Adam.
Melissa spoke with Soaps In Depth regarding the fallout of the secret. It is a bombshell that impacts the couple’s life drastically.
“Adam’s basically having an emotional breakdown because he was just told that he killed someone when he was a young boy,” the actress expressed. “So that’s obviously a lot to take in. And at first, he doesn’t remember. So, Chelsea is trying to be a supportive wife and be there for him and try to convince him he’s not a monster. But obviously, that’s a really hard thing to do.”
The brunt of trying to help Adam before he does more damage to himself falls on Chelsea. It is all part of supporting and loving someone, but Melissa also dishes Chelsea can’t do it alone.
Another complication
There is another challenge that Chelsea and Adam will face, as they deal with the Kansas secret fallout. Adam needs help trying to remember the traumatic event from his childhood.
Chelsea does all she can to help, but Adam needs a professional. Enter Sharon (Sharon Case), who has become the town’s go-to therapist.
Melissa teases Adam and Sharon spending time together doesn’t make Chelsea happy.
“That’s going to be a bit of an issue for Chelsea, too. It’s really fun. Not fun for Chelsea. I don’t think she’s a fan of the idea. But that adds a lot of levels and a lot of elements to the story we’re about to tell,” Melissa shared with the magazine.
It may not make Chelsea happy to have Adam spending time with Sharon, but it will make for an exciting storyline. Melissa Claire Egan has promised lots of twists and turns ahead that fans are going to love.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.