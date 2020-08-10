The Young and the Restless spoilers: Melissa Claire Egan teases what is next for Chelsea and Adam

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan is teasing what the future holds for her alter ego Chelsea and Adam (Mark Grossman).

Fans have been waiting months for new episodes of the hit CBS soap opera. While the classic episodes were a nice trip down memory lane, viewers are ready to get back to present-day life in Genoa City.

The cast of the daytime drama was also eager to get back to work. However, life on the CBS set is quite different than it was in March before production was shut down.

The fallout of the Kansas secret

Adam is reeling from learning he, not Victor (Eric Braeden), killed A.J. Montalvo. Spoilers for The Young and the Restless spill that Adam is in denial and tries to prove Victor is lying. Plus, Chelsea teams up with Victor to help Adam.

Melissa spoke with Soaps In Depth regarding the fallout of the secret. It is a bombshell that impacts the couple’s life drastically.