The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chloe and Kevin’s baby news and Chelsea in danger

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS show tease one family’s joy, while another faces grave danger.
Life has been intense in Genoa City for the past few weeks. There haven’t been too many good times or joyous occasions. Even Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer’s (Hunter King) engagement wasn’t the celebration the couple had hoped it would be.
Well, it looks like there is one happy moment ahead for viewers, aside from Summer and Kyle eloping.
Baby news and a reconciliation
The wait is finally over for Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Baby boy Fisher is ready to make his grand entrance.
Chloe announces to Kevin and her mother, Esther (Kate Linder), that she is labor while standing on the Chancellor Mansion steps. She clarifies it is time to get a move on because Chloe is not having a baby on a stairway.
- Are you sad about Celebrity Big Brother 2020 getting canceled?
- Why did Elena leave?
- What’s your favorite memory of Delia?
While Kevin and Chloe prepare to welcome the new addition to their family, Sharon (Sharon Case) is trying to repair her family. Sharon works to mend her relationship with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).
She lets him know that her life is better with him in it. Sharon wants Rey to move back in with her.
Will Rey take Sharon up on her offer, or decide separation is the best for them?
Rey loves Sharon and her children, but she did choose to help Adam (Mark Grossman) against his wishes. It may not be something Rey is ready to move on from just yet.
Regret and danger
Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is reeling from her kiss with Nate (Sean Dominic) at the clinic. She can’t hide something is wrong, especially from Devon (Bryton James). He point-blank asks Elena if something happened at the clinic.
Devon reassures Elena she can tell him anything. The preview video shows her staring at him with a look of sadness and terror on her face.
Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) finds herself in a bit of trouble, which is par for the course with her. She is seen banging on a door, asking if anyone is on the other side. Chelsea has managed to get herself trapped somewhere.
The question is, who is behind it the door, and what is their motive?
Unfortunately for Chelsea, the list of people who would want her sidelined is rather long. It is a safe bet Chelsea being trapped has everything to do with Adam.
There are some exciting moments ahead on the hit daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment is missed.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.