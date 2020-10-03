The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chloe and Kevin’s baby news and Chelsea in danger

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS show tease one family’s joy, while another faces grave danger.

Life has been intense in Genoa City for the past few weeks. There haven’t been too many good times or joyous occasions. Even Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer’s (Hunter King) engagement wasn’t the celebration the couple had hoped it would be.

Well, it looks like there is one happy moment ahead for viewers, aside from Summer and Kyle eloping.

Baby news and a reconciliation

The wait is finally over for Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Baby boy Fisher is ready to make his grand entrance.

Chloe announces to Kevin and her mother, Esther (Kate Linder), that she is labor while standing on the Chancellor Mansion steps. She clarifies it is time to get a move on because Chloe is not having a baby on a stairway.