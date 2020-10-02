The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Niktor faces trouble and Nate plays with fire

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise more drama is on the horizon.

After a few predictable storylines and some very convincing performances, things in Genoa City move toward a chaotic fall. With November sweeps a month away, a lot needs to happen to prep what is coming.

More Newman drama

Things are still complicated where the Newman family is concerned. Adam (Mark Grossman) is dealing with the fallout of his life, and with Victor (Eric Braeden) trying to help, there will be consequences.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is getting sick of Victor cleaning up Adam’s messes, and the two will have words. They have always gotten through things before, but this time, there is more on the line than ever.

By the end of the week, Victor will try and smooth things over with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She is his namesake and just as stubborn as him.