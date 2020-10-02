Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
Spoilers

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Niktor faces trouble and Nate plays with fire


By Leave a comment
Melody Thomas Scott as Nikki on Y&R.
Nikki and Victor will be at odds on The Young and the Restless next week. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise more drama is on the horizon.

After a few predictable storylines and some very convincing performances, things in Genoa City move toward a chaotic fall. With November sweeps a month away, a lot needs to happen to prep what is coming.

More Newman drama

Things are still complicated where the Newman family is concerned. Adam (Mark Grossman) is dealing with the fallout of his life, and with Victor (Eric Braeden) trying to help, there will be consequences.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is getting sick of Victor cleaning up Adam’s messes, and the two will have words. They have always gotten through things before, but this time, there is more on the line than ever.

By the end of the week, Victor will try and smooth things over with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She is his namesake and just as stubborn as him.

After everything that has happened between them, will the Newman family ever fully be repaired?

Nate and Elena

After dealing with all that came up with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) being revealed to be Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) twin, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) have been dealing with their significant other’s response.

Devon (Bryton James) has had many emotions, and working through them is proving to be harder than expected. In a moment of weakness, things between Sean and Elena crossed the line.

Next week on The Young and the Restless, this is going to be weighing heavily on him.

Will this be the end of Elevon? Will the writers pair Bryton and Mishael together again?

Sharon recovers

Surgery is what was best for Sharon (Sharon Case). As she recovers from the procedure, things are going to change.

Her cancer journey has been plagued with complications and situations where she felt the need to help. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) has done his best to look out for his lady love, but she isn’t one to take it easy.

As the changes continue to happen, Sharon is faced with the reality of what is happening around her. Will this be her final step in the direction of healing, or will things continue to take a downward incline as her family watches helplessly?

Both she and Nick (Joshua Morrow) worry about Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Will this make the young girl spiral?

Be sure to tune in all next week to find out what is happening in Genoa City and who will get burned for playing with fire. There’s a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!