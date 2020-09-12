The Young and the Restless spoilers: Amanda’s DNA results and more trouble for Rey and Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS show tease it is time to face the music for several Genoa City residents.

After weeks of back and forth, one woman discovers her family heritage, while another may have finally pushed the man she loves to his breaking point. The hit soap opera is focused on the drama as summer winds down and fall heats up.

Is this the end of the road for Rey and Sharon?

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) has made it perfectly clear to Sharon (Sharon Case) he is not happy with her helping Adam (Mark Grossman). Now that Sharon’s cancer has come back, Rey is losing patience with Sharon continuing to focus on Adam instead of her health.

Sharon has not taken Rey’s concern or warnings seriously. Last week, viewers watched as Rey chose to spend the night at home as opposed to with Sharon. The preview video shows Rey walking out on Sharon, and this time, it might be for good.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is there to witness the tension between her mother and Rey. When she asks Sharon what the deal is, Sharon replies her actions may have just cost her the man she loves.