The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Revenge, reality checks, and ultimatums rock Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s CBS daytime drama episodes tease a lot of revenge planning, ultimatums thrown around, and reality checks that rock Genoa City.

Summer is winding down, but Y&R life is hotter than ever! Several storylines are exploding as new ones are set in motion for the fall season.

Fans know since new episodes of the soap opera returned, it has kind of been the Adam (Mark Grossman) show. The fallout of the Kansas secret is still front and center, but it is shifting focus now.

Time for a gut check

Kyle (Michael Mealor) has already endured a chat with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Now the young businessman must answer to Victor (Eric Braeden) who has questions about Kyle’s commitment to Summer (Hunter King).

The mustache can’t help Adam. What Victor can do, is try to make sure his granddaughter doesn’t get hurt again.