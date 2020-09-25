The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Billy under fire, Victor’s wrath, and truth bombs

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease a war is brewing is Genoa City.

Impulsive decisions force battle lines to be drawn that pit family members against each other. The choices made could damage the relationship between a father and daughter beyond repair.

It is not all drama on the hit soap opera, though. Romance is in the air as one couple gets steamy, and another makes plans for the future.

What did you do?

Billy (Jason Thompson) runs the expose about Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor (Eric Braeden). The fallout of Billy’s actions affect more people than selfish Billy ever imagined.

Lily (Christel Khalil) is furious he ran the story without consulting her first. Despite her anger, Lily is forced to work with Billy to do damage control for Chancellor Communications. Will their working relationship survive his betrayal?