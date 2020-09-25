The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Billy under fire, Victor’s wrath, and truth bombs

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease a war is brewing is Genoa City.
Impulsive decisions force battle lines to be drawn that pit family members against each other. The choices made could damage the relationship between a father and daughter beyond repair.
It is not all drama on the hit soap opera, though. Romance is in the air as one couple gets steamy, and another makes plans for the future.
What did you do?
Billy (Jason Thompson) runs the expose about Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor (Eric Braeden). The fallout of Billy’s actions affect more people than selfish Billy ever imagined.
Lily (Christel Khalil) is furious he ran the story without consulting her first. Despite her anger, Lily is forced to work with Billy to do damage control for Chancellor Communications. Will their working relationship survive his betrayal?
- Are you sad about Celebrity Big Brother 2020 getting canceled?
- Why did Elena leave?
- What’s your favorite memory of Delia?
The person Billy needs to watch out for is Victor. Billy thinks his actions are justified because Victor pushed him too far, but the mustache does not see it that way.
Victor is out for blood, and not just Billy’s. He questions Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) loyalty. She makes it clear she knows Adam is Victor’s number one priority. Their chat doesn’t go well, leaving Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to do damage control.
Nick (Joshua Morrow) also gets in on the revenge against Adam action by conspiring against his brother.
Sharon (Sharon Case) is concerned about how the Newman family drama will affect Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). She goes full-on mama bear mode to protect her daughter. Sharon’s actions cause a difference of opinion between her and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).
Truth bombs and moving forward
News of Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer’s (Hunter King) engagement reaches Jack (Peter Bergman), who is skeptical of the romance. Jack expresses his concerns with his son.
After talking to his dad, Kyle makes a beeline for Lola (Sasha Calle). Kyle makes amends with Lola as they prepare to finalize their divorce.
Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) helps Amanda (Mishael Morgan) put the pieces of her family puzzle together. While Amanda digs deeper into her past, Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) heat up their relationship.
Elena’s happiness is short-lived. She and Nate (Sean Dominic) face a medical crisis at the clinic that hits way to close for home for both of them.
Elsewhere in Genoa City, Traci (Beth Maitland) finds another clue about Dina’s (Marla Adams) past, while Ashley (Eileen Davidson) pushes Jack in a new direction. Lily learns the truth about Amanda as she deals with the Billy drama. Chance (Donny Boaz) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) discuss the next step in their relationship.
It is going to be a don’t miss week of the CBS daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a second of the drama is missed!
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.