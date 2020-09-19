The Young and the Restless spoilers: Unlikely alliances and relationships tested

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS show tease unlikely alliances are forming in Genoa City as one relationship faces its toughest test.

Family bonds are broken and new bonds form all in the name of doing the right thing. Lines are crossed, plans are set in motion, and the past can’t be escaped. It is the kind of drama fans have come to love about Y&R.

The Amanda and Hilary factor

There is no question the fallout of Amanda (Mishael Morgan) being Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) twin will last for a while. Viewers saw the beginning of it last week as Amanda confided in Billy (Jason Thompson), and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) was hurt by Devon’s (Bryton James) words.

Sadly, for Devon and Elena, the trouble is just beginning. He didn’t trust her to understand how he was feeling about Amanda’s connection to Hilary. Even though Devon apologizes, Elena is worried the news is going to harm her relationship.

She is right, too. Spoilers tease Devon can’t stop thinking about Hilary. Will he let his past feelings for Hilary ruin his present with Elena?