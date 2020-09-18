The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Elena worries, Amanda wants answers, and a Skyle proposal

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease Genoa City is filled with worry, confusion, digging into the past, and starting over.
There are two significant storylines in full swing on the soap opera right now. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) long-lost twin is one. The other is Adam’s (Mark Grossman) past and his desire for revenge.
Viewers can expect to see more of those two stories, plus a little romance, charm, and a trip down memory lane next week.
The fallout of Amanda’s connection to Hilary
While it was no surprise to fans that Amanda and Hilary were twins, the news is having a significant impact on Amanda, Elena (Brytni Sarpy), and Devon (Bryton James).
The fallout brings up old memories of Hilary for Devon. He takes a trip down memory lane and pays tribute to his late wife. Devon is filled with emotion, and those close to him can see him struggling, especially Elena.
- Are you sad about Celebrity Big Brother 2020 getting canceled?
- Why did Elena leave?
- What’s your favorite memory of Delia?
She grows worried about the connection Amanda and Devon are forming because of Hilary. Elena makes a shocking admission to Nate (Sean Dominic) that shows her true feelings. Nate and Elena lean on each other for support.
Amanda digs into her past. She is desperate to find answers about her family. Billy (Jason Thompson) becomes the one person Amanda can confide in. They team up to help search for the answers she needs.
Is it the start of something new, or can Billy and Amanda finally just be friends?
The Newman family makes moves
Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) technically got engaged last week. However, they make it official by proposing to one another at Chancellor Park.
View this post on Instagram
Adam has revenge on the brain, but some advice from Victor (Eric Braeden) may make him rethink his actions.
Victor is still determined to help his son. The business mogul takes matters into his own hands to help. When Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) goes missing, it is trouble for both men.
Revenge is the name of the game for the Newman family. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) wants to get back at Victor and Adam. She grills Chance (Donny Boaz) about his history with Adam. Chance and Adam are on the outs now, which could be good for Victoria.
Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) uses her charm to get what she wants, but it doesn’t work on everyone. Lily (Christel Khalil) stands firm with Nikki causing a standoff between the two women.
Life is never dull in Genoa City, and next week is no exception. Be sure to tune in daily, so not an exciting moment is missed.
The Young and the Restless airs Mondays at CBS.