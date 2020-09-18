The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Elena worries, Amanda wants answers, and a Skyle proposal

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease Genoa City is filled with worry, confusion, digging into the past, and starting over.

There are two significant storylines in full swing on the soap opera right now. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) long-lost twin is one. The other is Adam’s (Mark Grossman) past and his desire for revenge.

Viewers can expect to see more of those two stories, plus a little romance, charm, and a trip down memory lane next week.

The fallout of Amanda’s connection to Hilary

While it was no surprise to fans that Amanda and Hilary were twins, the news is having a significant impact on Amanda, Elena (Brytni Sarpy), and Devon (Bryton James).

The fallout brings up old memories of Hilary for Devon. He takes a trip down memory lane and pays tribute to his late wife. Devon is filled with emotion, and those close to him can see him struggling, especially Elena.