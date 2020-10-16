The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Dina is honored, Gloria returns, and Elena on edge

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease a family in mourning, an unexpected return, and a possible confession.

Genoa City residents are in turmoil, that is for sure. Even those experiencing happy moments are upstaged by drama, secrets, and reality checks.

The daytime drama has set the stage for an explosive week full of shenanigans, guilt, ultimatums, secrets, and a young woman in distress. It will be an emotional week, too. Fans will want to have a tissue or two on hand while watching each episode.

Two mothers, two families, and two very different celebrations

The Abbot family mourns the loss of their beloved matriarch Dina (Marla Adams), with tears, memories, and a final goodbye. Dina had a complicated relationship with her children, and her death will stir up old emotions for Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland).

Jack manages to find the perfect way to honor Dina and her legacy. He hopes his idea will help ease the family’s pain a little.