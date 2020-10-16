The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Dina is honored, Gloria returns, and Elena on edge

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease a family in mourning, an unexpected return, and a possible confession.
Genoa City residents are in turmoil, that is for sure. Even those experiencing happy moments are upstaged by drama, secrets, and reality checks.
The daytime drama has set the stage for an explosive week full of shenanigans, guilt, ultimatums, secrets, and a young woman in distress. It will be an emotional week, too. Fans will want to have a tissue or two on hand while watching each episode.
Two mothers, two families, and two very different celebrations
The Abbot family mourns the loss of their beloved matriarch Dina (Marla Adams), with tears, memories, and a final goodbye. Dina had a complicated relationship with her children, and her death will stir up old emotions for Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland).
Jack manages to find the perfect way to honor Dina and her legacy. He hopes his idea will help ease the family’s pain a little.
While the Abbotts are dealing with the loss of their mother, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) are reunited with Gloria (Judith Chapman). There is more to Gloria’s return than her need to meet baby Miles.
Michael and Kevin want answers from their mother. Gloria has a secret, and her sons know it, but she isn’t one to dole out information easily.
Reality check time for several relationships
Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) has been doing her best to hide how she is truly feeling. Sharon’s (Sharon Case) cancer and the fallout from the exposé, revealing the events that unfolded after Faith was born, have caused the teen a lot of distress. It all becomes too much for her. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon should be very worried about their daughter.
Will they notice Faith’s pain, or are they too busy with the drama in their own lives?
Elena’s (Brytni Sarpy) life is spiraling out of control thanks to her tryst with Nate (Sean Dominic). She tries to do damage control and Nate gets a rude awakening. These two are not very good at hiding the fact they are keeping a secret.
Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) decides it is time to take matters into his own hands. He sends Amanda (Mishael Morgan) an unexpected invitation.
Is Devon going to use Amanda to help him get to the bottom of what is going on with Elena? Will the guilt become too much for Elena, causing her to blurt out her secret?
There have been sparks between Billy (Jason Thompson ) and Lily (Christel Khalil) from the second Jill (Jess Walton) hired them to work at Chancellor Communications. Lily and Billy find themselves struggling to navigate their relationship next week as work and personal lines get blurred.
Summer (Hunter King) finally comes clean with Kyle (Michael Mealor) about the wedding, and what she has been doing since calling it off. Kyle is in for a much-needed reality check.
Speaking of reality checks, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has one for Adam (Mark Grossman), while Chance (Donny Boaz) is faced with one too when his past finally catches up to him.
Oh, what a week it is going to be on the hit soap opera! Make sure to tune in a daily, so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
