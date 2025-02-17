Why is Bold and the Beautiful airing encore episodes?

CBS is gearing up for a week of promoting the upcoming premiere of Beyond the Gates.

It will be the first new soap to hit the airwaves since NBC’s Passions in 1999.

History will be made as Beyond the Gates will be the first hour-long soap featuring a predominately Black cast.

Encore episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will air an hour after the new episodes air this week on CBS, adding to the fun.

Beyond the Gates on CBS has been heavily promoted, with clips from the show shown to catch viewers’ attention.

That, coupled with a stellar cast, has viewers ready to jump in head first.

Why is The Bold and the Beautiful airing twice this week?

CBS is airing a five-part special all week to prepare for the premiere of Beyond the Gates on February 24.

Starting today, CBS will air a special detailing aspects of the new CBS soap daily beginning at 2/1c. Viewers will get behind-the-scenes looks at the cast, the sets, the wardrobe, and so much more.

Because each show is only half an hour, CBS decided to air special encore episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful at 2:30/1:30c. The five episodes will center around fashion and romance, highlighting some of the best moments from the soap’s last two years.

Four episodes are from 2023, and the final episode on Friday, February 21, is from 2024.

What is happening on The Bold and the Beautiful?

It’s halfway through February sweeps, and more of the same is happening this week.

Spoilers teased that Remy (Christian Weissmann) is back and will be the first person to see Luna (Lisa Yamada). Will the two psychos team up, especially with their mutual disdain for Will (Crew Morrow)?

Hope (Annika Noelle) is upset about how things are going with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

She has enjoyed the power at Forrester since the takeover, but with Carter having second thoughts, she is upset. Hope walked away after he suggested they apologize to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook).

The preview video showed Hope talking to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), revealing they are not backing down to Ridge and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

It will be an exciting week for The Bold and the Beautiful viewers, who will enjoy double episodes all week long.

Who will be tuning in to catch the Beyond the Gates special and the encore Bold episodes after?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.