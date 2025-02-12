Beyond the Gates five-part special to air ahead of premiere: Here’s when to tune in

CBS is pulling out all the stops to promote the new soap Beyond the Gates.

The network will make history in less than two weeks when the first-ever Black hour-long soap premieres.

Beyond the Gates is the first new soap in over 25 years, with the last being Passions in 1999.

The network has been teasing Beyond the Gates for weeks with trailers and promos.

There was even a CBS Mornings interview highlighting the history-making show ahead of Black History Month.

Now, CBS has revealed that a five-part special will air next week to give soap viewers insight into Beyond the Gates.

What is the Beyond the Gates: Welcome to the Neighborhood special?

According to the press release, CBS and Entertainment Tonight are teaming up to bring soap fans an inside look at Beyond the Gates before the premiere.

Entertainment Tonight correspondent Kevin Frazier and former The Talk host Sheryl Underwood will host the week-long special.

Monday, February 17 through Friday, February 21, Kevin and Sheryl will host a half-hour special focusing on various aspects of the new soap. The special will air at 2/1c following The Bold and the Beautiful.

Here’s the breakdown of each Beyond the Gates special

Episode 1: Unveiling Fairmont Crest focuses on opening the door to the new show, including meeting the cast and the talent behind the camera that brought the show to life.

Episode 2: Creating the Cast gives more insight into how the soap went from an idea to a series. The special focuses on the casting process, especially the Dupree family, which is the heart of the show.

Episode 3: Fashion and Flair goes behind the scenes to showcase the style of Beyond the Gates. Viewers will get a first-hand look at the wardrobe and make-up departments that help shape each character.

Episode 4: A Day in the Life gives a first-hand look at the fast pace of the soap, the filming schedule, and everything it takes to put out five one-hour shows a week. We also meet the people behind the steamy love scenes coming up on Beyond the Gates.

Episode 5: Sneak Peek and Guest Stars features an exclusive first look at the premiere and the series while also revealing several guest stars. The cast has some teasers, too, and Entertainment Tonight shares where they first met the soap’s stars.

So much is happening in the week leading up to the Beyond the Gates premiere on Monday, February 24.

Beyond the Gates premieres on Monday, February 24, on CBS.