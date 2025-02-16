Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope is furious, Finn makes a decison, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful preview teases a chaotic week ahead on the CBS soap.

As February sweeps hit the halfway point, secrets and lies threaten relationships.

There’s also a bit of danger on the horizon, with Remy (Christain Weissmann) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) coming face to face.

It’s been a bit of a slow burn through sweeps. The big “surprise” was Finn (Tanner Novlan) being Luna’s father, but many viewers had already figured that out months ago.

Forrester Creations has been at the forefront, and it’s been more of the same, even with Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) plan in full swing.

Hope is angry

Hope (Annika Noelle) is not happy about Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) suggestion that they apologize to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook).

She walked off after their conversation, and in this week’s preview video for The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope is venting to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about not backing down to Ridge and Steffy.

The taste of power the blonde got after the takeover has seemingly gone to her head, and she isn’t ready to relinquish any of it.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that Carter stands his ground with Ridge. Unfortunately, that doesn’t bode well for wrongs regarding the fashion house being fixed.

Will Finn tell Steffy the truth?

Finn has been going back and forth with the revelation that he is Luna’s father. Poppy (Romy Park) wants him to keep quiet, likely so she can save face.

However, Finn knows how important the truth is, and the preview video shows the couple sitting down with Finn, looking ready to spill his guts.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that Finn will make a decision by the end of the week, but will he go through with it?

There is so much to unpack with the dynamics of his connection to Luna, who almost killed Steffy. The Forrester heiress has been through so much at the hands of Finn’s mother and daughter that she may be unable to look past it.

Whispers suggest that Liam (Scott Clifton) may be there for Steffy when her world falls apart, which could be why he is suddenly back in the fold after being sidelined for months.

When the truth does come out, expect things to go awry.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.