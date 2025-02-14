Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Remy is back, Finn waffles, and Forrester divided

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease more of the same for the CBS soap as February sweeps hit the halfway point.

Forrester Creations and Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity have dominated most of the month, and that isn’t changing.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is morphing into a new version of Liam (Scott Clifton), waffling about keeping the truth about Luna from Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Meanwhile, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is trying her best to win favor with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) by getting the company returned by working Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) through his feelings.

Despite those storylines dominating the last several weeks, cracks are forming, and relationships are caught in the middle.

Here’s what’s to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Luna and Remy cross paths

While everyone is wondering where Luna is, she is living her best life at Bill’s (Don Diamont) house.

Poppy (Romy Park) and Finn know she isn’t in prison, but no one else is in the loop.

When Remy (Christian Weissmann) pops up inside Dollar Bill’s house, Luna confronts him.

He is still hellbent on Electra (Laneya Grace) being his, and Will (Crew Morrow) is standing in his way.

Will Luna tell him who she is, or will he figure it out?

Will Finn confess to Steffy?

As Finn struggles with what to do, Poppy is in his ear, begging him to keep the truth a secret.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Finn will make a decision at the end of the week. We suspect he won’t be able to come clean, as he knows he will be risking too much.

The danger Steffy has endured because of his family is enough to make anyone fold, and when she learns the truth, it may send her straight into Liam’s arms.

Will Sinn survive?

Things at Forrester get rocky

Hope (Annika Noelle) won’t give up the power now that she’s had a taste.

Things between her and Carter are starting to crack, but when he stands his ground with Ridge, will that win her back?

Steffy appreciates Brooke’s assistance in working on Carter, but she knows it is only so that Brooke can win her father back. He’s been with Taylor (Rebecca Budig), and that’s what Steffy has always wanted.

Be sure to tune in all next week so that not a moment of the juicy drama is next.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.