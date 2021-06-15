Xander has been self destructing since he lost the love of his life Sarah. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives’ Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) has been off-screen for a few months, and viewers miss her chemistry with Xander (Paul Telfer).

Every time Xander appears on-screen, there’s a flurry of viewer questions involving Sarah, like what happened to her. After all, Sarah and Xander were the hilarious comedic couple that gave fans a break from Salem’s drama.

Let’s look at what happened to Sarah and if she’s coming back to Days any time soon.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

What happened to Sarah on Days of our Lives?

Just when Xander and Sarah were finally blissfully happy in true soap opera fashion, the couple was broken up.

Sarah accidentally discovered that Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) was impersonating Susan (Stacy Haiduk). Kristen couldn’t have Sarah spoil her plan to keep Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) away from her man, Brady (Eric Martsolf).

After knocking Sarah out and kidnapping her, Kristen donned a Sarah mask to dump Xander. While wearing the Sarah mask, Kristen made it appear to Xander that Sarah had reunited with her former flame Rex (Kyle Lowder).

Xander was heartbroken, believing Sarah left town with Rex. Little does he know, Kristen shipped Sarah off to DiMera Island.

Sarah remains there today. She is the first of many people Kristen hurt before her secret was discovered. Now Kristen’s on the run, and Xander has no idea the love of his life didn’t break his heart.

Is Sarah coming back to Days?

Linsey confirmed her exit from the NBC soap opera in March in a heartfelt tweet praising the character and thanking fans.

Pic credit: @linseygodfrey/Twitter

Although the actress didn’t even hint at a possible return, Days is notorious for having cast members exit for a short time for storyline purposes. Sarah briefly exited the daytime drama in fall 2019 because of baby Mickey’s illness.

Stacy (Kristen) is another example of a cast member leaving and coming back a lot. She has left for weeks at a time, only to return with a bang.

The Days of our Lives summer preview video revealed that Eric (Greg Vaughan) pops up in Salem after nearly a year-long absence. At the time of his exit, Greg lets fans know he “never says never” when it comes to reprising the role of Eric.

Because of the way Sarah left town, the door remains open for the character and actress to return. It’s a safe bet the writers will bring her back as soon as Xander finds love again.

Xander and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) have been fighting a lot lately, which, in soap opera land, usually means they will become a couple. A Gwen and Sarah showdown over Xander would be pretty entertaining for viewers, that’s for sure.

Do you want Sarah to come back?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.