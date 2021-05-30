Days of our Lives spoilers: Reunions, romance, and returns take over summer in Salem

Sami fights to keep her fling with Lucas a secret, especially on EJ returns to Salem. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal summer in Salem is filled with reunions, romance, returns, and a new murder mystery.

The NBC soap opera has given fans a glimpse of what’s to come as the temperatures rise. Days will be filled with shocking moments leading up to a two-week hiatus for the 2021 Summer Olympic games.

Sizzling hot romances

Romance is the name of the game for several couples. Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) keep their sexual chemistry going strong with a little playful banter.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) manage to sneak in some alone time despite having twins and Chanel (Precious Way) living with them. Their romantic encounter turns hot in more ways than one.

Even Ava (Tamara Braun) and Rafe (Galen Gering) give in to temptation as they take their relationship to the next level. Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) also move their romance forward, becoming a bona fide couple.

After surviving crazy Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Jan (Heather Lindell), Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) finds herself torn between Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson). Brady’s all in with Chloe. Still, she can’t stop thinking about Philip.

Days spoilers reveal Belle (Martha Madison) trades her freedom for Claire (Isabel Durant) next week. However, thanks to the summer preview video of Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle getting frisky, fans know Jan will soon get what’s coming to her.

Plus, living in the same house causes sparks to fly between Xander (Paul Telfer) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Reunions and returns

Sami (Alison Sweeney) fights her feelings for Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), who pushes for them to be together.

The story is the perfect time for the writers to bring back EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). Sami’s shocked to find her husband standing at the door of her mother’s penthouse, and he’s not alone.

In Salem town square Allie screams upon seeing her twin brother Johnny (Carson Boatman) in Salem. The siblings share a heartfelt reunion.

They aren’t the only ones reuniting. Eric (Greg Vaughan) surprises Nicole (Arianne Zucker) when he suddenly returns home from Africa. Nicole, though can’t enjoy the reunion because of the guilt over her tryst with Xander.

Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) floored to see Ciara (Victoria Konefal) waiting for him at his apartment.

Will Cin fans finally get the long-awaited romantic reunion they wanted?

Plus, Allie and Claire discover a dead body while hanging at the lake with Tripp and Ben. All bets are on the body being Jan or Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry).

That’s not the only mystery on the horizon either. Paulina (Jackée Harry) is left shocked to see who’s standing on the other side of her apartment door.

Oh, what a summer will be in Salem!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.