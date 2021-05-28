Time is running out for Belle to save Claire from psycho Jan. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease it’s a race to find two hostages, a friend steps up, and a fan favorite is back to stir up trouble in Salem.

On Monday, May 31, Days will be preempted for special NBC Memorial Day holiday programming. The short week won’t impact all the drama, craziness, and shenanigans on the hit daytime drama.

There will be so many jaw-dropping moments crammed into the short week that fans won’t even be able to tell one less episode aired.

Jan, Chloe, and Claire hostage drama

Psycho Jan (Heather Lindell) and the hostage crisis she created will be a pivotal story next week.

Belle (Martha Madison) moves forward with her plan to save Claire (Isabel Durant) by pleading guilty to Charlie’s (Mike Manning) murder. She heads to Statesville to begin her sentence, but Jan doesn’t hold up her end of the bargain.

Instead of letting Claire go, Jan pits Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Claire against each other, ordering one of them to kill the other. Claire and Chloe disobey Jan’s orders, forcing Jan to come up with another plan.

Jan reaches out to Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) to make an exchange for Chloe’s freedom. Chances are Jan’s looking for money so that she can disappear.

Meanwhile, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) turns to Clyde (James Read) for guidance. Their conversation leads him to realize where Jan is hiding Claire. His heroic rescue hits a snag when Ben sets off Jan’s booby trap putting Claire’s life on the line.

Will Philip and Ben save Claire and Chloe before it’s too late? Will Jan get away with her crazy crimes again?

Paulina’s back in Salem

Paulina (Jackée Harry) is finally back in Salem and making waves the second she returns.

Thanks to Abe (James Reynolds), Paulina’s secret business plans are in jeopardy. Lucky for Paulina, she befriends Marlena (Deidre Hall), who might be able to help her out.

Proving she’s a chip off the old block, Chanel (Precious Way) informs Lani (Sal Stowers) of her new business venture. After Lani likes the idea, Chanel suggests to Allie (Lindsay Arnold) that they go into business together.

Jack, Sami, Kate and Gwen make waves

Days isn’t all about crazy Jan next week. Jack (Matthew Ashford) lets down on his luck. Xander (Paul Telfer) move into the Horton family home.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) loses it upon learning Xander is her new roommate. After all, Julie is already forced to live in the same house as Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Speaking of Gwen, she is still doing Dr. Snyder’s (Michael Lowry) dirty work. Tripp (Lucas Adams) witnesses a tense conversation between Gwen and Dr. Snyder. He immediately questions their connection, which will spell trouble for Tripp.

When he’s not blackmailing Gwen, the evil doctor is keeping secrets for Kate (Lauren Koslow). Yep, it turns out Kate’s vision and memory issues aren’t as severe as she wants Jake (Brandon Barash) to believe. Kate, like Gwen, will have to pay to keep Dr. Snyder quiet.

All of that plus, Sami (Alison Sweeney) confronts Nicole (Arianne Zucker) about her night with Xander, and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) faces off with Gabi (Camila Banus).

Oh, what a week it will be on the hit daytime drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.