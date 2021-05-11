Days of our Lives renewed at NBC: Here’s what we know so far

Days of our Lives fans can rejoice the soap opera isn’t going anywhere. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives has been renewed at NBC! Its music to fans’ ears after news broke a couple of weeks ago that the hit daytime drama had stopped production following the taping of the final episode of Season 56.

The good news comes months later than usual. In the past, NBC has announced the soap opera’s status at the beginning of the year, giving the writers and actors plenty of notice before the current contract wraps.

All the drama is in the past, for now, as fans have learned life in Salem will continue.

How many seasons was Days of our Lives renewed for?

There is even more good news for die-hard Days fans. Instead of the usual one-year renewal deal, NBC has greenlit the long-running daytime drama for two seasons.

Yes, Season 57 and Season 58 are a go! It is the first time since 2014 that Days of our Lives has been given a multi-season order.

“After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure, and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the Days of our Lives legacy for another two years,” executive producer Ken Corday shared with TV Insider. “We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come.”

Sony Pictures Television and NBC also released statements to the website to express their excitement over continuing the Days of our Lives legacy.

The two-year renewal comes hot on the heels of a controversial year for the soap opera. Not only did the coronavirus pandemic impact the show, but a slew of cast shakeups added fuel to the fire the show was on life-support.

Kristian Alfonso (Hope) and Melissa Reeves (Jennifer) both abruptly left the daytime drama. However, Melissa is reportedly returning at some point once she feels comfortable traveling to California.

When will Days of our Lives resume production?

The powers that be at Days must have had a good inkling the show would go on because production resumed last week ahead of the renewal announcement. Several cast members shared behind-the-scenes photos of their first day back on set following the shutdown.

Due to Days of our Lives‘ advanced production schedule, new episodes won’t be impacted. Life in Salem will not be interrupted for viewers.

Well, at least not for renewal talks. The show is slated to be off-air while NBC airs the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.