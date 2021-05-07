Days of our Lives resumes production: Has the NBC soap opera been renewed?

Days stars are posting their first day back on set, but the fate of the show is still up in the air. Pic credit: NBC

Thanks to several social media posts, fans know that Days of our Lives has resumed production, but they are left wondering if NBC has renewed the soap opera yet.

Last month the daytime drama went dark as the final episode of Season 56 was filmed, which will air in September. Rumors began swirling that Days could be coming to an end as renewal talks continued to drag on with no end in sight.

Sadly, waiting to hear about a new season has become the norm for Days of our Lives fans, cast, and crew. It took NBC and Sony Pictures Television months to iron out a deal for Season 56.

The good news is that the cast and crew are back at work which bodes well for the show’s future.

Cast shared back at work photos on social media

This week, Tamara Braun (Ava), Stephen Nichols (Steve), and Thaao Penghlis (Tony) all shared footage on social media of their first day back on set.

Tamara used Instagram Stories to share some behind-the-scenes images with fans. One clip featured the actress singing “Hi-ho, hi-ho, it’s back to work I go” from Snow White. She also expressed her excitement about being on set after the hiatus.

Soaps In Depth managed to capture all of Tamara’s Instagram Stories, which can be checked out here.

Stephen shared a hilarious video with fans on his Instagram feed, expressing his excitement over how much he loves his job. The actor revealed his early call time on set while filming crew members getting ready to shoot and his costar Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) gearing up for their scene together.

Hot on the heels of Thaao spilling the news that the character of EJ has been recast, the actor also revealed he too returned to work this week. Thaao used Twitter to share a picture of him at the NBC studio with his pal Deidre Hall (Marlena).

Back at Days with my dear friend Deidre Hall standing in front of our great matriarchs. What beautiful humans they were. Long live DOOL's great history. pic.twitter.com/EZvAGlnM3A — Thaao Penghlis (@ThaaoPenghlis) May 6, 2021

Days of our Lives Season 57 status

NBC may not have made an official announcement regarding Season 57, but all signs point to good news. The cast and crew wouldn’t be back on set if a new season order wasn’t expected.

Last year, the network made it clear the goal was to keep Days on air for years to come. Plus, it is highly unlikely NBC and Sony Pictures Television would end the soap opera without giving the show a proper send-off.

Fans are anxiously awaiting news to see how long life in Salem will continue or if it will end. Season 57 news should be announced shortly, so stay tuned.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.