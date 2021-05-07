Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Nicole spirals, Jake loves Gabi, and danger for Lucas and Sami

Kate who? Jake moves on with Gabi after getting dumped. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease fans can expect betrayal, confessions, and shocking discoveries.

May sweeps is in full swing, which means fans are in store for more twists and turns in Salem. Jaw-dropping moments will leave viewers glued to their TV screen all month long. The payoff with a couple of storylines will finally give fans some long-awaited answers.

Trouble for Sami, Lucas, and Kristen

The walls are closing in on Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), and Sami (Alison Sweeney). Lucas’ fake brain tumor lie is exposed. Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) unleashes her fury onto Lucas and Sami for lying to her.

Meanwhile, Brady (Eric Martsolf) is involved in an accident that is a direct result of Kristen’s actions. The incident causes Sami to realize Kristen isn’t just impersonating Susan (Stacy Haiduk). Sami learns Kristen is masquerading as Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Kristen goes to great lengths to keep Sami and Lucas from exposing her many secrets. The exes end up in a dangerous situation that leaves them trapped together. Sparks fly again with Lucas and Sami as they fight to free themselves.

After learning Lucas betrayed her, Chloe also makes a discovery about Kristen. The revelation further puts Chloe in Kristen’s crosshairs.

Will Chloe be the latest person to realize Kristen and Susan switched places?

Nicole goes rogue

A phone call from Eric (Greg Vaughan) revealing he won’t be home from Africa for months sends Nicole (Arianne Zucker) on a downward spiral. Nicole turns to Xander (Paul Telfer) of all people for comfort and makes a huge mistake.

Sami spies Nicole with Xander and begins to question Nicole’s loyalty to Eric. Nicole does her best to keep her mistake with Xander from being discovered. Fans know though hurricane Sami always learns the truth.

Last week Nicole warned Ava (Tamara Braun) against getting romantically involved with Rafe (Galen Gering). Now Nicole lets Rafe know how she feels about his dating Ava. She’s not the only one either. Steve (Stephen Nichols) gives Rafe an earful too.

Jake gets honest with Gabi

Hot on the heels of getting dumped, Jake (Brandon Barash) makes a love confession to Gabi (Camila Banus). She, of course, still loves him too. Gabi and Jake reunited after they declare their love for each other.

It’s a dream come true for Gabi, but their happiness will be short-lived. The real Kate escapes Kristen’s clutches. Kate spills Kristen’s dirty little secrets to Jake, who is left utterly confused.

Will Jake stand by Kate or stick with Gabi?

Elsewhere in Salem, Lani (Sal Stowers) issues a warning to Abe (James Reynolds) that has everything to do with Paulina (Jackée Harry). Plus, Allie (Lindsay Arnold), Chanel (Precious Way), Tripp (Lucas Adams), and Claire (Isabel Durant) have an awkward encounter.

It’s another don’t miss week of the daytime drama! Don’t miss a second of the juicy entertainment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.