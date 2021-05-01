Days of our Lives spoilers: Relationships fizzle or sizzle

Gabi and Jake still have the intense chemistry they had when he was Stefan. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that relationships heat up as May sweeps roll in and some fizzle out.

Love hasn’t been in the air for Salem residents, but that will begin to change. Despite the chaos that is happening, a fan-favorite duo may take a step forward toward a relationship.

Kristen breaks up with Jake while wearing her Kate mask

Crazy Kristen is up to her old tricks, but she is sporting a Kate (Lauren Koslow) mask this time. In the Days of our Lives promo video, “Kate” is seen ending things with Jake (Brandon Barash).

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

He appears to be surprised by what she says, but then in another scene, he is with Gabi (Camila Banus), and the world seems to be right. She calls him a “really big jerk,” and when he grabs her arm, it looks like the two may kiss.

If being dumped by Kate doesn’t kick his feelings for Gabi into high gear, he may just be a lost cause where love is concerned.

What does that mean for Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and Gabi?

Nicole admits jealousy

As Rafe (Galen Gering) and Ava (Tamara Braun) turn romantic, not everyone is happy about it. The two are seen kissing in the promo video, which means things are about to heat up.

Hearing Nicole (Arianne Zucker) say she feels jealous isn’t what anyone expected. Is this still Days of our Lives, or have we entered the Twilight Zone?

What will be the outcome of her admission? Will it change the steps Rafe plans to take where Ava is concerned?

An unlikely kiss

While enjoying some drinks, Chanel (Precious Way) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) engage in a kiss. Is this for real or for show?

Remember, Chanel is all about the con. She is ready to take someone for all they are worth. Xander (Paul Telfer) was the first one, but Allie appears to be next on her list.

Things get more complicated when Tripp (Lucas Adams) walks in to see the two exchanging a kiss. What will his reaction be, and how will things play out moving forward?

The Days of our Lives preview video features Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) giving advice about choosing who is right between two people. Who he is talking to is unknown, but whoever it is, better take the advice he dishes out.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on CBS.