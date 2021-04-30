Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Gwen lies, Belle is close to the truth, and Kristen slips up

Gwen is going to tell a lie causing Abigail to be questioned. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week hint that relationships come crumbling down as the lies and deceits are brought to light.

May sweeps are in full swing now, and that means plenty of trouble for the good people of Salem. Viewers can expect some of the same, but twists and turns are coming that will have a significant impact on the town and residents going forward.

A lie will have serious repercussions, but will it work the way the party intended it to go, or will it backfire tremendously?

Chad and Jack have to make a decision

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) will tell a lie, and Days of our Lives fans will be talking about it. While they may disagree with the direction the story is headed, it is happening.

When Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Chad (Billy Flynn) have a conversation with Abigail (Marci Miller), things won’t go smoothly. They will face a tough decision, possibly leading to the actress’ exit as she takes her maternity leave.

Don’t expect Abigail to lay down in this fight. She will push back against the accusations behind hurled her way but don’t expect anyone to be in her corner. After all, she had motive.

Belle and Shawn crack the case

Charlie’s (Mike Manning) murder has been at the forefront, and while the suspect list was long, there is only one person who murdered him.

All signs pointed to Belle (Martha Madison) being the killer, but that is not the case. Jan (Heather Lindell) has done an excellent job covering her tracks, but she isn’t more intelligent than everyone in Salem. When Belle and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) figure it out, they’ll need her to come clean.

They’ll be waiting a long time because Jan isn’t about to lay everything out there. She wants Belle gone and has gone to great lengths to ensure that happens.

Relationships suffer

As Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is busy going deeper and deeper into her lies and madness, her entire world could come crashing down. She needs Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin ) gone, and she puts pressure on Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) to make it happen.

When she slips up as Susan in front of Brady (Eric Martsolf), everything is at stake. Will he get a clue that it’s his baby mama and not the actual Susan Banks?

Meanwhile, dressed in her Kate (Lauren Koslow) mask, Kristen must fight off Roman’s (Josh Taylor) advances. She already dumped Jake (Brandon Barash) as Kate, and now, she is stuck dealing with another unexpected issue.

Speaking of Jake, sparks again fly with Gabi (Camila Banus). These two were a hot couple before Days switched his character from Stefan to Jake, and now, it looks like they are revisiting the pairing for May sweeps.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed next week.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.