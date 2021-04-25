Days of our Lives spoilers: Abigail attacks Gwen, Gabi seduces Philip, and jealous Nicole

Gwen and Abigail’s latest showdown has dramatic consequences for both of them. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal a sister showdown ends in tragedy, two romances heat up, while another one goes bust, and jealousy rears its ugly head.

May sweeps is just around the corner. The NBC daytime drama is gearing fans up for one explosive month filled with lots of OMG moments.

A couple of stories are winding down, while several others are about to throw viewers a curveball. One includes a page pulled out of a classic soap opera plot.

Romance update and alerts

Things heat up between Gabi (Camila Banus) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) when she pulls him in for a steamy kiss. Their lip lock leads to a night of passion neither one of them will soon forget, with clothes flying all over the place.

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Rafe (Galen Gering) finally give in to temptation. They share their first kiss, and it is not a peck on the cheek.

A smitten Ava shares her news with Nicole (Arianne Zucker), who is anything but happy about it. Nicole lets Ava know she doesn’t think Ava should have kissed Rafe back. The look on Ava’s face in the Days preview video is priceless.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) lets Shawn (Brandon Beemer) know that she doesn’t feel safe around Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). It’s one of the reasons she is headed out of town with Theo (Cameron Johnson).

Meanwhile, Ben struggles to accept Ciara’s decision to leave Salem. Theo reminds Ben the choice is Ciara’s, not his.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Ben makes a shocking decision about his wife before she takes off with Theo. Plus, Claire (Isabel Durant) is there to console Ben in his time of need. The two share a much-needed hug.

Anyone else think the writers are setting the stage for a Ben and Claire romance?

The Deveraux sisters have a disastrous showdown

There is no love lost between Abigail (Marci Miller) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien), especially now that Gwen is pregnant with Chad’s (Billy Flynn) baby. Abigail has made it abundantly clear she hates Gwen for killing Laura (Jaime Lyn Bauer) and sleeping with her husband.

An unhinged Abigail grabs Gwen at the top of the stairs, yelling she wants Gwen and the baby out of her life for good. Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Chad look on in horror as a pregnant Gwen goes tumbling down the stairs.

Did Abigail push Gwen, or was the fall an accident?

Anything is possible in Salem. It’s a safe bet the incident is used to send Abigail off to a mental facility or jail so that Marci Miller can take maternity leave.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.