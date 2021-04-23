Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Goodbye Ciara, trouble for Jake and Kate, and Belle faces off with Sami

Belle and Sami are once again at odds over Charlie’s murder. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC hit soap opera tease lots of tears, relationship struggles, and sister pitted against sister.

It’s the week before May sweeps begin, and Days is setting the stage for the fallout of several hot button storylines during the month. Soap opera fans know sweeps months are filled with all sorts of juicy information is revealed.

Theo and Ciara leave Salem

The Carver family gathers to bid Theo (Cameron Johnson) farewell as he heads back to Africa. Theo breaks the news Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is joining him, much to his family’s dismay.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) makes a last-ditch effort to get Ciara to remember their love. It backfires again, and he is forced to make an unexpected decision about his wife. A humbled Ben also apologizes to Claire (Isabel Durant) for lashing out at her.

By the end of the week, Ciara and Theo leave Salem together.

Belle unleashes her anger on Sami

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Belle (Martha Madison) compare notes on what went down the night Charlie (Mike Manning) was murdered. Their talk leads Belle to realize she is being set up.

The only person Belle can think of that would frame her is Sami (Alison Sweeney). Belle faces off with her sister, accusing Sami of setting her up.

Sami has more problems than just Belle. Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) needs Sami’s help to convince Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) the story he told her is true, not a lie.

The other sisters fighting in Salem are Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Abigail (Marci Miller). A pregnant Gwen tells Jack (Matthew Ashford) she’s leaving town to have the baby. Abigail doesn’t believe Gwen will keep her word and vents her frustration to Gabi (Camila Banus).

Once again, Gwen and Abigail have a bitter showdown that takes a dangerous turn. Gwen lands in the hospital, and Abigail lands in hot water.

Kate dumps Jake

For some reason, Jake (Brandon Barash) confides his love troubles with Kate (Lauren Koslow) to Susan (Stacy Haiduk) of all people. Little does Jake know he’s talking to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), not Susan.

Thanks to Jake, Kristen devises the perfect plan to keep Kate from spilling her secret. While Kate is held captive, Kristen dons a Kate mask and dumps Jake. Kristen loves those masks.

A confused Jake will run to Gabi, but she’s busy with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson). Gabi and Philip get their freak on next week.

Other Salem teasers include Paulina (Jackée Harry) telling Xander (Paul Telfer) and Chanel (Precious Way) exactly what she thinks of their demand. Plus, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) gets jealous when Rafe (Galen Gering) and Ava (Tamara Braun) share a steamy kiss.

Oh, what a week will be on the NBC daytime drama, and one fans won’t want to miss!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.