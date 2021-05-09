Days of our Lives spoilers: Spring flings take over Salem

Nicole gives into her loneliness on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that unexpected spring flings are taking over Salem, and the fallout of these trysts will impact several lives forever.

Oh yes, May sweeps continues to give viewers those jaw-dropping moments that keep fans talking for weeks. It’s the good-old-fashioned soap opera drama fans have come to expect from Days after 56 Seasons.

Nicole and Xander get frisky

Spoilers for Days of Lives indicate Nicole (Arianne Zucker) learns Eric (Greg Vaughan) intends to stay in Africa for months. The news sends her into self-destructive mode.

Nicole seeks comfort from a surprising source, Xander (Paul Telfer). Thanks to the new preview NBC dropped, viewers now know that Xander and Nicole get physical.

Xander turns on the charm to seduce Nicole in a downright humorous and unromantic manner that only he can pull off. She immediately gives into temptation as the two share a passionate kiss.

It’s pretty safe to assume these two do a lot more than a kiss, which means Nicole is in for a world of regret.

Former flames reignite again

Gabi (Camila Banus) finally gets what she’s wanted since she returned to Salem — Jake (Brandon Barash).

After being single for a hot second, Jake has an epiphany about his love life. The hunky mechanic informs Gabi that she is the only woman for him. Jake expresses his love for Gabi, which turns into a steamy night of passion.

It’s the reunion fans have been waiting for since the day Gabi left town, and Jake turned to Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Jake and Gabi’s love glow won’t last long. Kate escapes from Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) clutches and makes a beeline for Jake to drop a truth bomb on him.

Who will win Jake’s heart in the end, Gabi or Kate?

Speaking of Kristen, she makes one last-ditch effort to keep her secret. Kristen takes Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) hostage.

The exes find themselves trapped in the tunnels of the DiMera mansion because that’s where all hostages are taken. In true Lucas and Sami fashion, they immediately start fighting. As Sami goes to slap Lucas, he stops her, and they end up in a heated kiss.

Sparks are flying once again for Lucas and Sami. They hook up once again, which means Sami will end up keeping another secret from her husband, EJ. Well, that is if she and Lucas ever find their way out of the DiMera wine cellar.

Who’s ready for some sizzling spring flings on the hit daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.