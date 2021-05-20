Chrishell Stause blasts rumors about her reaction to Justin Hartley wedding, ahead of Days of our Lives return

Chrishell wants fans to know to only trust what she says not sources. Pic credit: Netflix and @SofiaPernas/Instagram

Chrishell has blasted rumors about her reaction to Justin Hartley’s wedding to Sofia Pernas ahead of her brief return to Days of our Lives.

The Selling Sunset beauty hit the MTV Awards with her costars, including Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Davina Potratz, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, and Jason Oppenheim. Also in attendance was Chrishell’s ex-husband Justin, who walked the red carpet with Sofia.

Justin and Sofia’s appearance at the MTV Awards show sparked marriage rumors thanks to their small wedding bands. Later it was confirmed the couple recently wed in a secret ceremony.

Immediately following Justin’s marriage news, reports began swirling with “sources” spilling how Chrishell felt about the news. The actress has spoken out for herself with a clear-cut message to fans.

What did Chrishell say about Justin’s marriage to Sofia?

Chrishelll used Instagram Stories to shut down all those speaking for her regarding Justin getting married again, especially so quickly after their divorce.

“I see ‘sources’ are speaking for me. If I have something to say, I will say it here. If it’s not on my page, it didn’t come from me #bookedandunbothered,” she wrote and also included the sticker “too blessed to be stressed.”

Pic credit: @ChrishellStause/Instagram

Justin and Chrishell’s sudden divorce played out on Season 3 of Selling Sunset. The brunette beauty was crushed, admitting she was blindsided by his choice to file for divorce.

These days though, Chrishell is living her best life. Thanks to the success of Selling Sunset, she is in high demand as a real estate agent and actress.

Chrishell reveals Days of our Lives return amid Justin drama

Anyone who follows Chrishell on social media knows she’s one busy woman. Along with filming Selling Sunset Season 4, Chrishell is in the middle of a week-long co-hosting stint on Daily Pop on E!

Plus, the soap opera starlet just confirmed that she would be back on Days next week, reprising the role of Jordan Ridgeway. No, the character isn’t coming back from the dead.

On Monday, May 14, and Tuesday, May 25, Jordan makes a ghostly appearance to support her struggling brother Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Chrishell dished her Days of our Lives return with Entertainment Tonight.

“I really love the cast and crew over at Days of our Lives, and anytime I getting to pop in is always so much fun!” she expressed. “My favorite thing about daytime, and Days in particular, is that the door is always open for characters to reappear no matter how they left. In Jordan’s case, death by strangulation has not kept her away. Ha!”

Justin Hartley has married Sofia Pernas. However, Chrishell Stause isn’t focused on her ex-husband but rather on her blessed and exciting life right now.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.