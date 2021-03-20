Chrishell Stause shares update on Selling Sunset Season 4 filming, reacts to Christine Quinn’s pregnancy news

Chrishelll wishes Christine well on her pregnancy and is looking forward to filming Selling sunset Season 4. Pic credit: Netflix

Chrishell Stause has updated fans on Selling Sunset Season 4 filming. She has also reacted to Christine Quinn’s pregnancy news after much hype about the Days of our Lives star not acknowledging Christine’s pregnancy.

There’s never a dull moment when it comes to the cast of Selling Sunset. The ladies of The Oppenheim Group certainly know how to bring the drama, which is one reason the Netflix show remains such a hit.

Chrishell reacts to Christine’s pregnancy news

Two weeks ago, first-time mom-to-be Christine shared a TikTok video calling out Chrishell, Heather Rae Young, and Mary Fitzgerald for not congratulating her on pregnancy.

It was a move that confused fans a little bit. Christine had previously shared she had been in touch with Mary and Heather throughout her pregnancy journey.

Chrishell set the record straight on her feelings toward pregnant Christine in an interview with People magazine.

“Listen, I wish her well. It came up on my feed [on a news outlet’s account], I liked it. I’m happy for her. I truly want the best for her, but I’m not going to do this performative act to unblock someone and then like a post,” Chrishell spilled.

The brunette beauty further shared the tension and drama between Christine and Chrishell was far worse than what went down onscreen. Chrishell decided long ago to keep things strictly professional when it came to Christine.

“It is what it is; I’m not going to do a fake performative thing and make a show of something. But like I said, no ill will, I truly am happy for her, and I wish her nothing but the best,” the actress stated.

Chrishell shares Selling Sunset Season 4 filming update

Fans have been clamoring for details regarding Selling Sunset Season 4 since Season 3 dropped last summer.

Netflix finally gave a green light for two more seasons of the real estate series. Now all that’s left is for the cast to start filming.

Chrishell shed some light on the hot topic during her People magazine interview. The Selling Sunset cast and crew are gearing up to begin filming soon.

“I think because of COVID protocols, it takes a lot longer to get everything in place, but we will start filming very shortly,” she explained.

One thing fans shouldn’t expect to see on the upcoming season of Selling Sunset is Chrishell dating. She’s taking a break from men following her split with Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe. Chrishell remains focused on the three loves of her life, her dog Gracie, real estate, and acting.

Chrishell Stause has wished Christine Quinn well with her pregnancy and motherhood journey. However, the two are never going to be friends. They are professionals, but that doesn’t mean fans won’t see drama between Christine and Chrishell on Selling Sunset Season 4

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.