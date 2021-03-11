Selling Sunset and Bling Empire ‘coming soon’ — Chrishell Stause teases new seasons

Bling Empire and Selling Sunset officially renewed for more seasons. Pic credit:Netflix

We’ve got exciting news for Selling Sunset and Bling Empire fans.

After months of waiting and wondering, Netflix has finally confirmed that both series have been renewed.

So far there are no dates for when fans can expect the shows to make their return but we already know that there’s tons of drama on the horizon.

Selling Sunset gets renewed for two more seasons

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause shared the exciting news on her Twitter.

She posted a video teasing the return of not only her reality show but Bling Empire as well.

Selling Sunset follows a group of gorgeous realtors who work for The Oppenheim Group. They sell high-end real estate in Los Angeles and work with lots of celebrities and millionaire clients.

But, the cast also has plenty of drama in their personal lives. And we’ve seen a lot of it play out over the past three seasons.

Interesting it seems all the cast members from last season will be returning.

Despite reports that Davina Potratz and Brett Oppenheim have left The Oppenheim Group, Deadline reported that they will also be returning to the show.

Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, and Maya Vander make up the remaining cast and will all be returning as well. And there’s already drama brewing between the women on social media, which means double the drama when Selling Sunset returns.

Just days ago Christine Quinn called out costars Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, and Heather Rae Young for not liking her pregnancy announcement on Instagram. And the blond beauty revealed that although the Netflix cameras are not rolling at the moment, all the drama will be captured for Season 4.

Bling Empire set to make a return

Bling Empire is also set to make a Season 2 return after a very successful first season on the streaming platform.

Often compared to the box office hit Crazy Rich Asians, the new reality show gave us a glimpse into the fabulous lives of a group of Asian-Americans.

And they certainly gave us quite a bit of drama as well.

One dramatic storyline that we’re already looking forward to seeing play out is the relationship between Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray.

The on-off relationship between them was viewed as toxic by many fans last season. But after breaking up mid-season they got back together soon after.

However, days ago Kelly and Andrew issued a statement on Instagram announcing their breakup.

It’s not clear if the couple will part ways for good this time, but let’s hope we get to see it all play out when the show returns.

Are you excited for new seasons of Bling Empire and Selling Sunset ?

Season 1 of Bling Empire and Seasons 1-3 of Selling Sunset are currently available on Netflix.