Bling Empire stars Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray announce their split on Instagram

Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray announce their breakup on Instagram.

Bling Empire stars Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray have called it quits once again.

This time it might very well be a permanent one, but who knows with their track record.

The couple’s tumultuous relationship played out during Season 1 of the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Many people wondered why the soft-spoken Kelly stayed in the relationship with Andrew who displayed bouts of anger in almost every episode.

However, despite noticing many red flags, the final straw for fans came during their trip to Paris.

Andrew’s rage– after finding out that Kelly had left him in the hotel room to go shopping– had viewers airing concern for the Asian-American beauty.

After going to a few therapy sessions, Kelly ultimately ended things with her longtime beau, but they managed to reunite in the season finale.

Read More Anna Shay admits that she didn’t know what to do with those Bling Empire checks from Netflix

A few months ago Kelly even spoke about how much their relationship had changed for the better since we last saw them on the show.

But now, it’s over again!

Kelly Mi Li announces split from Andrew Gray

The Bling Empire star recently shared a lengthy message on her Instagram page announcing her split from Andrew.

The brunette beauty told her 3,000+ IG followers that she and the Power Rangers actor have officially called it quits.

“Over the past 5 and half years, Andrew and I have shared some incredible times together,” wrote Kelly. “I have a tremendous amount of respect and love for him and will always cherish the memories we made. However, we have made the difficult decision to officially separate at this point in our lives.”

Are Kelly and Andrew Gray over for good?

The Bling Empire star didn’t reveal what led to the breakup, but she noted that she and Andrew have both learned and have grown from the relationship.

“We are both so grateful to have experienced a relationship that allowed us to grow and learn so much,” said Kelly.

She continued, ” Moving forward, Andrew and I plan to continue working on becoming the best versions of ourselves individually. We want to express our appreciation for your continued support and thank you for allowing us to share our journey. We kindly ask for you to respect our privacy during this time of transition.”

While Kelly was sharing her breakup post, her now ex-boyfriend was doing the very same thing.

Andrew also took to social media to share the news that he was no longer in a relationship with Kelly.

Interestingly, he posted the same photo and the same breakup message on his own Instagram page.

The post reads the same, word for word except that in Andrew’s note the names are swapped out.

Do you think these two are over for good this time, or will they get back together?

Season 1 of Bling Empire is currently available on Netflix.