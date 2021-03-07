Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn opens up about Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young — Are they friends?

There has been a lot of drama between Christine, Chrishell, and Heather since Selling Sunset premiered. Pic credit: Netflix and @HeatherRaeYoung/Instagram

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has opened up about her friendship status with Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young.

Although Heather and Christine were once close, the two had a falling out at the end of Selling Sunset season 3. Heather was not happy with the way Christine was speaking about her relationship with now-fiancé Tarek El Moussa.

Christine had issues with Chrishell from the day the latter joined the Oppenheim Group. Their rocky working relationship has been a hot-button storyline for the Netflix show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, as rumors about Selling Sunset season 4 heat up, fans can’t help but want an update on the status of Chrishell, Heather, and Christine’s friendship.

Is Christine friends with Heather and Chrishell?

In an interview with Us Weekly, pregnant Christine dished her relationship status with Chrishell and Heather.

Despite the tension in her friendship with Heather, Christine insists they are on great terms.

“I talked to her probably a week ago. She’s super sweet, we’re on great terms. I’m really happy for them that they’re getting married,” Christine shared.

Read More Chrishell Stause blasts Selling Sunset costar Christine Quinn for sharing false Justin Hartley divorce details

Heather now runs the Oppenheim Group office in Newport Beach, so Christine doesn’t see her that often.

As for her relationship with Chrishell, who just went through her second public breakup in less than two years, that’s a different story.

“Chrishell [and I] mainly have a professional relationship, we kind of keep it at that. I don’t really see her in the office that much, but, you know, we keep it professional,” the pregnant reality TV star expressed.

It’s no surprise the two women are not best pals. They have never been close, and it doesn’t appear that will change any time soon.

Chrishell has even spilled that she blocked Christine on all social media platforms. The Days of our Lives alum slammed her colleague last summer for speaking out about Chrishell’s divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley.

Has Christine heard from the rest of the Selling Sunset cast?

Christine has heard from the rest of the Selling Sunset cast. Brett and Jason Oppenheim are in contact with the soon-to-be first-time mommy to get updates on her pregnancy.

Davina Potratz and Maya Vander are still very good friends of Christine’s. Maya has two children of her own, so Christine turns to her for pregnancy advice and motherhood tidbits.

One person Christine has become extremely close with since becoming pregnant is former nemesis Amanza Smith. Plus, pregnancy has strengthened Christine’s bond with Mary Fitzgerald.

Christine Quinn continues to be an open book about her pregnancy and friendships with all of her Selling Sunset costars.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.