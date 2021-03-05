Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause is taking a break from men following Keo Motsepe split

Chrishell has made a promise to focus on herself and work for now. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has taken a break from men following her split from Keo Motsepe.

There’s no question Chrishell has had a rough couple of years in her personal life. The brunette beauty suffered the loss of both of her parents, went through a public divorce, and now a public breakup.

Chrishell isn’t letting all the tough times get her down. Instead, she’s focused on her career in acting and real estate.

The Days of our Lives alum has decided to put dating on hold, and no one can blame her after what she’s been through the past two years.

What did Chrishell say about men?

In an Instagram post, Chrishell happily revealed she was working on a new project. Chrishell spent the day on set for a scripted television show, the name of which she can’t disclose just yet.

No, Chrishell isn’t leaving Selling Sunset, nor has she decided to give up real estate sales. She’s merely getting back to her acting roots.

The post included a video of Chrishell learning her lines with the caption, “Praise Lord let me have my lines memorized.”

One fan didn’t like Chrishell’s comment. The user blasted Chrishell for praising Jesus yet having sex and went on a tirade about being a Christian.

“That’s great you’re giving praise to Jesus, but we all know you’re fornicating with your boyfriend,” wrote @propixla, in part of the message.

The replies to the remark quickly piled up, with fans defending Chrishell, but the Selling Sunset star didn’t need anyone to defend her. Chrishell took on the troll all on her own.

“@propixla What kind of holy hell is this?? Well, I guess you haven’t seen, but I no longer have a bf. So, I will be fornicating with only myself for possible eternity as I am off of men. Ask me in a year. Jesus Take the Wheel,” Chrishell responded.

Fans love and support Chrishell

Although Chrishell spent years working as an actress, most notability on All My Children, Selling Sunset made her a breakout star. The success of the show has earned Chrishell a large fanbase.

Chrishell’s personal life remains one hot topic. However, thanks to her teasing a new project, fans can’t stop talking about her new project.

Soap opera fans hope Chrishell will return to Days of our Lives or the upcoming All My Children reboot.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause continues to be living her best life. She’s sworn off men to focus on herself, and if anyone deserves a dating break, it’s Chrishell.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.