Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Evan’s desperate, Paulina stirs the pot, and Anna learns a secret

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera reveal desperate times call for desperate measures.

Secrets, lies, and betrayal are the name of the game in Salem next week. A few happy moments are mixed in, but fans should expect a lot of drama that leads to exciting payoffs.

The walls close in on Evan

Thanks to Clyde (James Read) putting Orpheus (George DelHoyo) out of commission, Evan’s (Brock Kelly) plan unravels. Evan sets the wheels in motion to kill Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), but things don’t go smoothly.

In an attempt to divert Ben and Shawn (Brandon Beemer), Evan kidnaps Claire (Isabel Durant). The hostage situation ends with gunfire and Ben making his way to Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Little does Ben know, Ciara has landed herself in trouble again. When Ben finds Ciara, it is not the reunion he hoped for, at least at first.

Anna learns Abigail and Gabi kidnapped Gwen

Anna (Leann Hunley), of all people, finds Gwen (Emily O’Brien) in the DiMera mansion tunnels.

After a chat with Abigail (Marci Miller) and Gabi (Camila Banus), Anna decides to keep Gwen’s whereabouts a secret for now. She even keeps Chad (Billy Flynn) from going into the tunnels.

Speaking of Chad, his suspicions are on high alert when he finds Gabi and Abigail conspiring. Chad has more reason to worry when Abigail reaches her breaking point.

Is Abigail headed for another mental breakdown?

Gabi also continues to be a sore spot for Jake (Brandon Barash) and Kate (Lauren Koslow), who have yet another fight about her.

Paulina, Kristen, and Sami bring the drama

Lani’s (Sal Stowers) Aunt Paulina (Jackée Harry) inadvertently causes marital problems between Lani and Eli (Lamon Archey).

Paulina also has her eye on Abe (James Reynolds). She brings a proposal to the mayor that he might not be able to refuse. Lucky for Abe, Theo (Cameron Johnson) comes home to lend his father an ear.

The truce between Belle (Martha Madison) and Sami (Alison Sweeney) doesn’t last long. Another Sami lie will have Belle rethinking her decision to represent her sister.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) realizes she’s been dealing with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) all wrong and changes her course of action. The change of plan comes just as Chloe decides to spill her true feelings to Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Chloe’s not Kristen’s biggest problem. She has to think fast when the switcheroo with Susan (Stacy Haiduk) is close to being discovered.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) stumbles upon a dangerous secret. Allie (Lindsay Arnold) takes baby Henry to meet his grandma Ava (Tamara Braun). Rex (Kyle Lowder) returns to town just in time to crash Xander’s (Paul Telfer) two-person bachelor party with Jack (Matthew Ashford).

It’s going to be a crazy week on the hit daytime drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.