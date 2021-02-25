Days of our Lives spoilers: Jackée Harry teases new role – Here’s what we know about Paulina

Jackée Harry will soon be stirring up trouble in Salem. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers show Jackée Harry teasing her new role on the hit NBC soap opera.

In December, Jackée spilled the exciting news she was joining Days to take on a fabulous new character. She alluded to have already started filming at the hit daytime drama.

Now, more details regarding the role, including Jackée’s premiere date, have emerged.

Who is Jackée playing on Days of our Lives?

Paulina’s the name of the character Jackée is playing on the NBC show. In a promo video for her debut, Jackée gave fans a little insight into her latest alter ego.

“I’m bold, I’m fabulous, and you know I’m gonna stir up trouble!” the actresses teased.

Jackée previously let fans know to expect Paulina to stir up some trouble in Salem. She won’t be alone in her shenanigans or schemes. Paulina is joined by her daughter Chanel (Precious Way), dubbed as a hot mess with lots of issues.

What brings Paulina to Salem?

Head writer Ron Carlivati is keeping details of Paulina and Chanel’s story under wraps. Ron teased that February sweeps sets the stage for the next story involving Eli (Lamon Archey), Lani (Sal Stowers), and Abe (James Reynolds).

Yep, Eli and Lani barely have a chance to enjoy life with their twins before they get another shocking surprise — Lani’s Aunt Paulina unannounced on their doorstep.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, fans got more insight into Paulina and what brings her to Salem.

“Paulina has plenty of money, and she lives in Miami. She’s scandalous. I mean, you gotta be scandalous on Days of Our Lives — you need murder, scandal, and divorce! You also need secrets, and she has plenty. Secrets that’ll be exposed later,” Jackée shared with the weekly magazine.

EW also shared the first look at Paulina’s arrival and Jackée’s debut on the hit daytime drama. The character looks gorgeous in a tight red dress and fur coat.

Jackée spilled that Paulina is going to be the godmother to Eli and Lani’s babies. She also teased a possible romance between Abe and Paulina. The actress promised fans would learn more about Paulina and Chanel in the first few weeks they are onscreen.

As for how long Paulina will be in Salem, Jackée is keeping that quiet but promises viewers are in for one wild ride.

Jackée Harry premieres as Paulina on Days of our Lives on Monday, March 1st. Yes, the wait is almost over, and those burning questions about the character will soon be answered.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.