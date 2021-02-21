Days of our Lives spoilers: Who kills Charlie?

Ava is one of many Salem residents who could have killed Charlie. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal a new murder mystery exploding in Salem while a familiar face returns to town.

As February sweeps wind down, a good-old-fashioned whodunnit story kicks off. There was speculation about who would be the so-called victim, with Charlie (Mike Manning) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) at the top of the list.

The preview video for the hit NBC daytime drama confirms someone kills Charlie and the suspect list reads like a CVS receipt.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Oh yes, several Salem residents recently expressed their desire to have Charlie eliminated. One person, though, has the guts to show up at Charlie’s door and do the deed.

The ladies of Salem threaten Charlie

Hurricane Sami (Alison Sweeney) is back in Salem with a vengeance. Days spoilers tease Rafe (Galen Gering) hauling a suspect into the station, and it’s Sami. She calls Charlie a “filthy piece of garbage” for what he did to Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Belle (Martha Madison) made it clear to Claire (Isabel Durant) that Charlie is a monster who doesn’t deserve to live. The protective mama let Charlie know she would kill him.

Meanwhile, Claire admitted to Allie she wanted to make Charlie pay, but Allie also insisted on taking down her attacker.

Even Charlie’s own mom, Ava (Tamara Braun) thought it was time to take him out. Plus, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) informed Charlie he was “living on borrowed time.” It’s the second threat she issued against him.

Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) face also flashed across the screen in the video of possible suspects.

The angry men of Salem mean business

There’s no question the ladies of Salem should not be messed with, but the men mean business too. Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) issued a threat against Charlie last week.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) has made his feelings for his little brother quite clear. After all, Tripp was accused of raping Allie when Charlie was the real rapist.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Papa Steve (Stephen Nichols) is out for vengeance too. Patch lets Charlie know messing with his family means messing with Steve also.

Teaming up with his wife, Shawn (Brandon Beemer) informed Belle that he would destroy Charlie. Belle’s dad, John (Drake Hogestyn) made the list of guys who also wanted to kill Charlie. John grabbed Charlie to tell him that he’s a dead man.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) wasn’t featured in the Days of our Lives promo video. He had heated words with Charlie recently, so he can’t be counted out either.

There were so many threats against Charlie’s life right before he was offed. Fans can expect this to be a murder mystery full of twists and turns, with an unlikely culprit being the real killer.

Who do you think kills Charlie?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.