Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: A murder mystery, Kristen’s plan unravels, and Philip in demand

Kristen and Susan’s swap places, but it doesn’t take long for problems to arise. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease plots and schemes go awry, while a good old fashion who is the killer mystery begins.

The final week of February sweeps will be one Days of our Lives fans won’t want to miss. After an exciting month, the climax will be rewarding and lead to drama-filled stories viewers love to watch.

Kristen and Susan switch places

After finally getting Susan (Stacy Haiduk) to agree to switch places with her, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) makes another move. Kristen strikes a deal with Vivian (Linda Dano) to help ensure the switcheroo can be pulled off.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Keeping Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) away from Brady (Eric Martsolf) will be more complicated than Kristen imagined. The plan hits a couple of snags almost immediately after the switch takes place.

Susan freaks out when Lani (Sal Stowers) stops by the prison to chat with Kristen, aka her.

Then, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Claire (Isabel Durant) pay Susan, aka Kristen, a visit in hopes of learning more about Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) whereabouts.

Can Kristen and Susan really fool people, especially Lani?

Philip, the ladies man

Even though he’s committed to Kristen, Brady doesn’t react too well to learning Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and Chloe shared an intimate moment.

Philip certainly disapproves of Chloe’s closeness with Brady. Lucky for him, Philip has Gabi (Camila Banus) to keep him occupied. Gabi wants Philip to make Jake (Brandon Barash) jealous.

The Titan mogul lets Gabi know if he plans to forge a business venture with her. These two could be trouble if they team up for sure.

Who dies in Salem?

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) finds herself struggling with Henry and is shocked when Tripp (Lucas Adams) offers to lend a hand. Tripp also stuns Steve (Stephen Nichols) by revealing he wants to be there for Allie and Henry.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Desperate to get Charlie (Mike Manning) to admit his guilt, Claire plays a dangerous game with him. Claire attempts to lure her former flame into a trap. Charlie’s no dummy, though, and figures out Claire’s playing him.

Thankfully, John (Drake Hogestyn) shows up in time to help his granddaughter. John becomes the latest Salem resident to threaten Charlie’s life. Later, Marlena (Deidre Hall) grows suspicious of John after he pulls a disappearing act.

Rafe (Galen Gering) makes a shocking discovery involving Charlie. He’s dead. The police commissioner immediately brings in a suspect in the latest Salem murder.

Will it be John, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), Nicole (Arianne Zucker), or a familiar face back in town with revenge on the brain?

Plus, how will Ava (Tamara Braun) react to the news of her son’s death? Will she become a suspect in Charlie’s murder?

Oh, so many questions! Be sure to tune in daily to see this whodunnit story unfold.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.