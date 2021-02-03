Days of our Lives spoilers: What will February sweeps bring?

Ciara is alive and Ben is on the hunt to find her on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal what February sweeps will bring to Salem, and fans are in for one wild ride.

The NBC soap opera has been prepping for sweeps month for weeks, with new storylines unfolding, secrets exploding, and some familiar faces returning.

Now, as the first week of February sweeps is in full swing, head writer Ron Carlivati has teased some juicy details to Soap Opera Digest.

Love is in the air

Valentine’s Day holds a special place in Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) hearts. It’s one of their wedding anniversaries. The supercouple will once again have a Valentine’s Day wedding that will result in Kayla and Steve being married again.

Feeling slighted by Victor (John Aniston), Xander (Paul Telfer) leaves Titan behind. Xander decides to focus on his relationship with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), including a romantic proposal.

Although they are not physically together, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) love remains stronger than ever. Ben and Ciara are destined to be together, according to Ron.

The head writer spilled Ciara and Ben are similar to John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) in that they find ways to reach out even when they are apart.

It’s a fated in the stars, psychic connection. Fans will watch Ben and Ciara’s romance unfold in this manner during February sweeps.

Couple drama puts relationships to the test

Recent events have confirmed to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) that she should be worried about Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) connection. Even though Kristen is still in prison, she manages to insert herself in between Brady and Chloe.

Devious and scheming, Kristen is back. She will do anything to keep her man too.

The question is, did Kristen have anything to worry about, or is she creating a problem?

Ron also spilled a new quadrangle forms in Salem, and it’s good. Gabi (Camila Banus) sets her sights on Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) to make Jake (Brandon Barash) jealous.

A Philip and Gabi pairing allows Gabi to annoy Jake and Kate (Lauren Koslow) at the same time. Kate isn’t thrilled to learn her son and nemesis are romantically involved.

February sweeps surprises

Sami (Alison Sweeney) returns to Salem in the most Sami way possible. The character is back with a bang, and at a critical point in time too. Sami’s return kicks off a pivotal storyline full of twists and turns that lasts for months.

Speaking of twists, fans can expect a big one regarding Vivian (Linda Dano) taking Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani’s (Sal Stowers) twins. The story isn’t about revenge, but rather Vivian getting a second chance at raising twins. Ron promises a fun story intertwined with high emotional stakes for Lani and Eli.

Jackée Harry makes her Days of our Lives debut as Paulina. The splashy character has a connection to Eli and Lani.

The revelation that Laura (Jaime Lyn Bauer) was behind keeping Gwen’s (Emily O’Brien) existence from Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Cady McClain) causes a ripple effect. Laura’s actions have dire consequences for several people, resulting in a horrific tragedy.

A murder mystery rocks Salem by the end of February sweeps. Gwen most certainly could be the victim based on all the enemies she has made.

Charlie (Mike Manning) is also on the list of characters who could be killed. Then again, Ron could give viewers a real shocker murdering a character fans least expected.

Who is ready for an exciting, entertaining, and drama-filled month on the hit NBC soap opera?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.