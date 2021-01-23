Days of our Lives spoilers: Victoria Konefal returns as Ciara Brady

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Victoria Konefal returns as Ciara Brady just in time for February sweeps.

The actress and character said goodbye to the hit NBC daytime drama last September. In true soap opera fashion, Ciara “died,” but a body was never found.

After evidence proved Ciara could still be alive, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) left town to search for her daughter. The storyline was used as an exit point for Kristian, who chose to depart Days last summer.

Next week viewers will learn that Hope was right, Ciara is alive, but not all is well with the young woman.

Victoria back as Ciara on Days

Ciara’s husband Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has struggled to let go of his wife. Ben has had visions of Ciara since the day she disappeared.

Thanks to Ben thinking of Ciara, Victoria has come back for a quick moment over the past few months. All of that is about to change. February sweeps focuses on where Ciara has been and who’s keeping her away from her family.

According to Soaps.com, a new character named Rhodes (Jason Downs) will play a pivotal role in Ciara’s storyline. The last person to see Ciara alive was Vincent (Michael Teh). Fans can expect there to be some connection between Vincent and Rhodes.

How long is Victoria’s latest stint as Ciara?

The news Victoria is back as Ciara has fans jumping for joy, but it also has fans wondering just how long the talented actress is sticking around.

When Victoria announced her departure, she made it clear that she was open to returning for short stints on Days of our Lives. At this time, the brunette beauty doesn’t plan on being a permanent fixture on the hit NBC soap opera.

There has been no word from Days or Victoria regarding the length of her latest return as Ciara. However, the writers wouldn’t bring her back as more than a ghost if it wasn’t for at least a few weeks.

Just because viewers finally learn more about Ciara’s whereabouts, that doesn’t mean anyone in Salem will know the truth. Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Ben gets a sign to move on from his wife, which means he probably won’t learn Ciara is alive for a while.

Ben most likely won’t discover Ciara didn’t die until he falls in love with someone else. After all, that’s how soap operas work, right?

However long her latest stint as Ciara Brady is on Days, fans are in for a real treat having Victoria Konefal back.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.