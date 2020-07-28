Days of our Lives spoilers: Here’s which cast members are exiting in fall 2020 and their final airdates

Fans are losing their minds over all the casting changes occurring at Days. It seems like every couple of weeks news breaks that a familiar face is leaving the hit daytime drama. All the changes have made it challenging for fans to keep track of who is exiting the show.

So far, Kate Mansi (Abigail), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen), and Eric Martsolf (Brady) have had their last scenes in Salem. Although Kate has confirmed she is done with the NBC show, there is hope Eric and Stacy will return at some point. It is not unusual for Days of our Lives to write a character out for a few months then bring them back into the mix.

Rumors have been swirling for months that Camila Banus (Gabi) was leaving the show too. Her tweets of self-worth and self-auditioning got the rumor mill buzzing. However, Camila has not confirmed her exit and even called out people for “having a cow” over her tweet promoting her auditions’ availability.

Here is a list of cast members that are exiting Days this fall, including their final airdate information.

Kristian Alfonso (Hope Brady)

After 37 years, Kristian is leaving the show she has called home. Kristian shocked fans when she revealed she had filmed her final scenes on the soap opera. In a heartfelt message to fans, she spilled it was time for a new chapter.

The actress has expressed she will not reprise the character for guest stints. Kristian is closing the door on Hope forever, and her last airdate is reportedly October 15.

Fans should not expect a big sendoff either. Hope will simply disappear off the canvas, which is a bummer for long-time viewers.

Galen Gering (Rafe Hernandez)

Galen announced in February during a podcast interview with Cliff Dorfman that he was leaving the NBC show. A week later, on his birthday, Galen revealed on Instagram that it was his last day filming the hit daytime drama.

The talented actor did say his leaving may not be for good. Galen expressed there is a chance he could come back. For now, he is focused on writing, producing, and directing.

A final airdate for Galen has yet to be revealed. However, based on the soap operas advanced shooting schedule Rafe should be leaving Salem sometime in September.

Greg Vaughan (Eric Brady)

Greg is one of the most recent cast members to announce his exit. He dropped the bombshell that he had finished filming at Days of our Lives during a That’s Awesome podcast interview with Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson.

The soap opera star revealed the decision to leave was his. Greg also spilled he is not ruling out a return to Salem. He is taking a break from the show for personal and professional reasons.

Like Kristian and Galen, Greg has already taped his final scenes. Although a specific date is still pending, fans can expect Greg’s exit to occur in September or October.

Chandler Massey (Will Horton) & Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis)

Chandler and Freddie shared the shocking news they were both fired from the hit soap opera last February.

The duo was not pleased with the turn of events. They discussed their stunning departure when Chandler appeared on Freddie’s podcast, which he cohosts with fiancé Alyssa Tabit. Both men are open to returning to the show and their famous roles.

It has been months since they filmed their final scenes. Freddie recently teased Wilson’s exit to Saops.com, calling it “a big moment.” Their final airdate is reportedly September 1.

Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady)

Victoria announced she was leaving the show last week. Rumors have been swirling that the brunette beauty was exiting the role of Ciara after three years. She shared a statement to Deadline expressing her gratitude for fans, her costars, and time in Salem.

The actress stated she is stepping back as a full-time cast member, which has led fans to believe Victoria will be making guest appearances on the soap opera. It also means the role of Ciara is not going to be recast, giving the writers the challenge of what to do with the newly married Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara.

Victoria did not say if she was returning when production resumes in September or if her final scenes have been taped.

Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire Brady)

Olivia and Claire haven’t been back on the canvas very long, but the stint was meant to be short-lived. The actress, who just won a Daytime Emmy for her portrayal of Claire, admitted to Soap Opera Digest that she only filmed about two and a half months’ worth of scenes.

Claire first appeared onscreen on June 2. Based on the episodes Olivia shot, fans can expect Claire to leave Salem towards the end of September. The actress was thrilled to be back and is open to returning to play the crazy character.

What do you think of the Days mass exodus?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.