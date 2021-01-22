Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Kristen freaks out, Elani takes action, and bringing down Charlie

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease many of the good people of Salem have lost their minds.

Stress takes a toll next week on a few fan favorites and several OMG moments will leave fans in awe.

It’s not all drama. A new couple or two could be on the horizon as the hit daytime drama prepares for February sweeps, which is right around the corner.

Eli and Lani plot to find twins

In her time of need, Lani (Sal Stowers) turns to her good friend Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) to help search for the twins. Kristen will connect with her dark side to help Lani.

While Lani has Kristen, Eli (Lamon Archey) seeks help from baby stealing expert Xander (Paul Telfer). Eli persuades Xander to lure Dr. Raynor (Victoria Platt) out of hiding.

Kristen loses it

Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson) mob dealings are front and center next week.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) find themselves in a violent situation thanks to Philip. The incident ends with Brady fighting for his life.

Once Kristen learns about Brady’s condition, she freaks out. Kristen takes Tony (Thaao Penghlis) hostage to escape from prison and be with her man.

A gun-toting Kristen threatens Chloe for the part she played in Brady being hurt. Meanwhile, Tony and Chad (Billy Flynn) team up to help their sister before it is too late.

Xander uses the recent turn of events as a reason to inform Victor (John Aniston) that Philip is in bed with the mob.

Evidence mounts against Charlie

Under her grandma Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) care, Allie (Lindsay Arnold) is hypnotized and begins remembering what really happened in London. As Allie comes one step closer to naming Charlie (Mike Manning.) as her attacker, Charlie makes an unexpected ally.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) brings new evidence against Charlie to Shawn (Brandon Beemer) in the hopes it will put Charlie away. Tripp (Lucas Adams) tries to get the goods on Charlie by working to convince his younger brother to confess all his sins.

Other Salem tidbits

Kate (Lauren Koslow) asks Jake (Brandon Barash) if he still has feelings for Gabi (Camila Banus). Plus, Gabi moves forward with her plan to win Jake back.

Advice giver Anna (Leann Hunley) shares some marital words of wisdom with Abigail (Marci Miller). The advice may fall on deaf ears, though, once Abigail faces off with Gwen (Emily O’Brien) again.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) receives a sign it is time to be open to finding love again. A talk with Claire (Isabel Durant) helps Ben move forward with his life.

It’s Rafe’s (Galen Gering) birthday, and he won’t be spending it alone. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is there to make his day special. Yes, a new romance is on the horizon as both Nicole and Rafe let their guards down.

There it is, Days fans, another must-see week of the hit soap opera.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.