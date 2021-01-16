Days of our Lives spoilers: Abby wants answers and Gabi wants Jake

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the stakes are high in Salem.

A returnee isn’t shy about what she wants when she hits the scene next week and the fallout from the rape case continues.

Also, could the real reason Gwen (Emily O’Brien) is in town finally be revealed?

Gabi is back and knows what she wants

There is unfinished business and Gabi (Camila Banus) is ready to tell Jake (Brandon Barash) all about it.

While that would have been good to hash out weeks ago, now is not the time. As she goes to kiss him, Kate (Lauren Koslow) walks in.

The relationship between Jake and Kate is newly exposed, but apparently, Gabi wasn’t given the memo. Or, maybe she was and just doesn’t care?

Either way, prepare for an awkward encounter to happen.

Abby wants to know why Gwen hates her

It has been a tough couple of months for Abby (Marci Miller). She wants to know why Gwen is going out of her way to make her life miserable, and now, she just may get the answers she has been searching for.

With Jack (Matthew Ashford) getting information from Dr. Rolf (William Utay), there is no telling where things will go.

In the Days of our Lives preview video, Gwen is seen answering the door and saying, “It’s time you knew.” But, who knew? Is it Jack at the door? Perhaps, it is Abby herself?

Allie’s rape story

As Charlie (Mike Manning) pleas for Claire (Isabel Durant) to believe him, his time is almost up.

Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) rape story has been playing out for months. Initially, it was believed that Tripp (Lucas Adams) was the one who fathered her baby, but as recent events have revealed, it was Charlie.

Things have been intense for the young girl, especially with the addition of the fact that Tripp wasn’t the one who did it. Charlie’s arrival in town raised speculation but the fact that he is Ava’s (Tamara Braun) son was over the top.

As Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is there to support, he wonders if hypnosis could be an option. Would that help to clear up the events that transpired or do more emotional damage?

It is going to be an intense week in Salem, be sure to tune in and watch it unfold.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.