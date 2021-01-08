Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Charlie’s dirty secrets exposed, Elani gets a clue, and Chad squirms

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC show tease Salem explodes with secrets, lies, truth bombs, and missing babies.

One nightmare comes to an end while two new ones unfold, leaving fans shocked at the events playing out onscreen.

Times up Charlie

Fans have known for weeks that Charlie (Mike Manning) raped Allie (Lindsay Arnold), not Tripp (Days of Our Lives). Next week, the rest of Salem will too thanks to Rafe (Galen Gering) and Allie herself.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Steve (Stephen Nichols) fills Tripp in on all of Charlie’s dirty little secrets, including Allie’s rape and Ava’s (Tamara Braun) kidnapping. By the end of the week, Tripp faces off with his newfound brother.

Speaking of Ava, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) helps her as she comes off the drugs Charlie gave her. Once Ava’s mindset returns to normal, she recalls a key piece of evidence that could put Charlie away for a long time.

A distraught Claire (Isabel Durant) pleads with Charlie to tell her the charges against him are false. Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) return from their honeymoon just in time to help Claire.

The search for Lani and Eli’s twins

Salem comes out in full force to search for Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani’s (Sal Stowers) missing twins.

Read More The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week: Epic weddings take over

Bonnie (Judi Evans) informs Justin (Wally Kurth) she crossed paths with a woman who had newborn twins. The incident occurs around the time Elani’s babies were taken from the hospital.

Lani and Valerie (Vanessa A. Williams) are shocked to see the sketch of the kidnapper unveils someone they recognize. Seeing the familiar face may not be a good thing when it comes to finding Eli and Lani’s babies.

Gwen continues to plot

Abigail (Marci Miller) turning on Gwen (Emily O’Brien) does nothing to stop the Brit from plotting. Gwen drops hints to Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Abigail that she did sleep with Chad (Billy Flynn) on New Year’s Eve.

Kate attempts to convince Chad to come clean regarding his night with Gwen. It may not matter though. Abigail refuses to listen to anything her husband has to say.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Nichols (@stephen_e_nichols)

Whatever Gwen has planned, she better hurry. Jack (Matthew Ashford), Jennifer (Cady McClain), and Abigail compare notes on Gwen. They come one step closer to the truth about the brunette schemer.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) grows closer to Brady (Eric Martsolf). She fills him in on all of Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson) dirty deeds at Titan, including the war with Xander (Paul Telfer) and laundering money for the mob.

Brady and Chloe’s bond is tested when she asks him about his future with an imprisoned Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). Chloe forces Brady to really think about whether his love for Kristen is built to last.

There you have it, Days fans. Another must-see week of the daytime drama is coming.

Be sure not to miss a second of the entertainment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.