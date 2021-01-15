Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Times up for Gwen, Gabi returns, and Philip faces danger

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera reveal an exciting return and truth bombs turn Salm into one exciting place.

It will be another short week for the daytime drama. Days will be preempted on Wednesday, January 20, for NBC coverage of the presidential inauguration. The good news for fans is that the NBC show is filled with so many jaw-dropping moments, viewers won’t even notice one less episode next week.

Game over Gwen, or is it?

After months of watching Gwen (Emily O’Brien) scheme to ruin Abigail (Marci Miller), Jennifer (Cady McClain), and Jack (Matthew Ashford), the walls start to close in on the Brit.

Chad (Billy Flynn) falls prey to another one of Gwen’s plots. This time though, Chad decides enough is enough. He turns to Dr. Rolf (William Utay) for answers regarding Gwen.

Anna (Leann Hunley) issues Jack a stern warning about Gwen again. Tony’s (Thaao Penghlis) wife has been spot on when it comes to the nanny so Jack should listen to her.

By the end of the week, Gwen comes clean with Jack and Jennifer by revealing her shocking truth bomb. The question is, will Gwen’s story line up with what Dr. Rolf told Chad?

Jack, Jennifer, Abigail, and Chad compare notes to determine if there is any truth to Gwen or Dr. Rolf’s story.

Gabi’s back in Salem

Just as Jake (Brandon Barash) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) settle into their newly-public relationship, trouble comes calling in the form of Gabi (Camila Banus).

Jake is stunned to get a surprise visit from Gabi. It doesn’t take long for the mechanic to figure out Gabi’s intentions. She is far from subtle, after all.

The true test of Jake and Kate’s relationship will be how she reacts to finding him in a compromising position with Gabi.

Will Kate explode on her nemesis or prove her trust in her new man?

Grasping at straws

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) fears plotting and snooping with Xander (Paul Telfer) will bring harm to Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson). She is right to worry, too, thanks to Philip being in bed with the mob.

Despite Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) warning for Philip to stay away from Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), Philip turns to his ex when he needs hiding. Chloe happily helps him, bringing the two even closer.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) has an idea that could help Allie (Lindsay Arnold) strengthen her rape case against Charlie (Mike Manning). Allie has a lot to think about and turns to Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), of all people, for advice.

Meanwhile, Charlie continues to persuade Claire (Isabel Durant) of his innocence. Charlie is desperate to convince his girlfriend to stand by his side.

The drama is in high gear in Salem with another week of the hit soap opera that is guaranteed to keep fans gossiping for a long time.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.